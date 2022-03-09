LETTER: More bad press for Bella Vista

This decision to un-grandfather 100's of homeowners who have had white fences for 10, 15, 20 years is not only imposing a financial hardship on the homeowner it's an emotional hardship as well.

This entire issue has brought bad press to our city and it will continue if property owners are forced to file lawsuits. This could contribute to reducing property values.

There is a beautiful white vinyl fence that the homeowner recently painted. Unfortunately for that homeowner it's already peeling and looking worn. Having to constantly paint a vinyl fence will also greatly reduce property values. The unpainted vinyl fence should have only required minor power washing to be maintained.

On the Cooper Communities Web Site under "Our Story" it states:

"John A. Cooper, Sr. cared for the communities, nurturing them into appealing places to live and raise families."

That is no longer the case. In the past week, there has been more bad press over this issue, the latest published Sunday, 2/27/22, in the NW Arkansas Democrat Gazette. In bold at top of article a statement from Buddy Vernetti:

"I read the (letter to the editor) about (white picket fences being) 'the American dream.' If that's your dream, you better not buy in Bella vista."

He also stated in the article "White was not a Happy color."

Is this really how we want people to view our city? His statements and actions don't sound very appealing to potential homeowners.

An online petition was created by a property owner and presented to the ACC with no response. This petition was not highly publicized and still received more than 400 signatures of property owners along with over 150 comments and can be viewed at https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/white-fences.

After speaking with numerous people in Bella Vista concerning this issue. The responses are the same: "That's the most ridiculous thing I've heard, what is wrong with White Fences." The City Council even addressed this issue in their 1/24/22 meeting and all members stated they thought the "No White Fence" decision was a bad idea.

Based on the ACC covenants this decision is forcing unreasonable demands on property owners with what is obviously a personal decision within the ACC:

The ACC shall not:

1.06 A. Adopt or enforce standards in an unreasonable, arbitrary or capricious manner;

1.06 D. Allow personal aesthetic considerations to guide its decision. ACC actions should be supportable as the decisions of a reasonable prudent resident committed to the establishment and management of the general welfare of the community;

1.06 F. Substitute its personal preferences and taste for those of an individual property owner.

This is no longer the quaint little retirement village which began in the '60s -- we are growing rapidly. It's time to move forward, remove these antiquated decisions and take into consideration what the property owners want in respect to this issue.

G. Burkhead

Bella Vista