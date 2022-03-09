Officers remind drivers: Buzzed driving is drunk driving

Officers of the Bella Vista Police Department want to remind drivers that the luck of the Irish won't save them from a trip to jail if they are caught driving while intoxicated.

BVPD is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the state for the statewide St. Patrick's Day DWI mobilization, starting March 17. Before taking in too many green beers, line up a sober designated driver or other plan to avoid having to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. Remember: Even buzzed driving is drunk driving.

According to NHTSA, St. Patrick's Day is one of the deadliest times on the road in the U.S. Between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. over the St. Patrick's Day holiday in 2019, more than half (63%) of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

Expect to see increased enforcement on St. Patrick's Day and through the following weekend, including DWI and safety checkpoints. Think twice before drinking then getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. It could save lives of not only the driver, but also the life of someone else. Call for a sober ride, designate a sober driver in advance, or just stay in place until no longer impaired. The risk is not worth it.

Those who have questions about this enforcement can call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.