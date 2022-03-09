March 2022 Library News

And the Author Is ... Book Club – 3 p.m. March 10

And the Author is ... Riley Sager. Sager is a New York Times best-selling author. His next book, "The House Across The Lake," is set to release in June of this year. And the Author Is ... is perfect for readers who love books of all sorts. Each month the group will explore a new author. Patrons are encouraged to select a book of their choosing in the author's repertoire and join in for some wonderful discussion.

Current books written by Sager that are in the library's collection include "Final Girls," "Home Before Dark," "The Last Time I Lied," "Lock Every Door," and "Survive the Night." All of these titles are also available on Libby.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting – 5:30 p.m. March 10

March 10th from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Teen Advisory Board (TAB) members will meet this month to volunteer at the Library and plan future teen nights and service projects.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club – 5 p.m. March 14

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in. Featured books include hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice! March's book selection is "Take the Money and Run" by Samantha A. Cole. In this book, KC Malone is on leave from the Navy. One step inside his uncle's beach house, he comes face to face with a beautiful woman pointing a gun at his chest. Moriah Jensen is on the run. After seeing her family murdered, she is just trying to survive.

Samantha A. Cole is a USA Today and Amazon Bestselling Author whose work has won multiple awards. She is a retired police officer and paramedic. She has lived her whole life in the suburbs of NYC and is looking forward to being a snow-bird, spending her time between New York and Florida. She lives with her two fur babies who remind her to take a break from writing every once in a while.

Tech Time – 2 p.m. March 17

Discover how to learn a new language for free with a library card. A librarian will walk patrons through the ins and outs of Rocket Languages, an app accessible with their library card.

True Crime Club – 5:30 p.m. March 24

Get together with the True Crime Club at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, for a chill hangout where there will be a lot of chit chat about all things true crime. March's starter topic will be "The Smiley Face Killer." Ms. Dalene will lead the discussion. The group will meet in person in the BVPL Community Room. Join the BVPL True Crime Club Facebook group for the latest news and other true crime discussions.

Family Storytime – 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Family Storytime is for families with children ages 6-8 to gather for age-appropriate crafts, stories and activities. Family Storytime meets in the Children's Department at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Supplies are limited.

Pre-School Storytime – 10 a.m. Fridays

Families are invited to join us for Pre-School Storytime. This activity is every Friday morning at 10 a.m. in the Community Room and participants get to sing, listen to stories and make crafts. Pre-School Storytime is best for ages 1-5. Supplies are limited.

Encore Bookstore

The Encore Bookstore is a used bookstore inside of the Library run by the Friends of the Bella Vista Public Library! Proceeds from the bookstore benefit the library. During the month of March, all westerns are 50% off!

Encore Bookstore is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Library Hours

The Bella Vista Public Library is open during regular operating hours. These hours are (weather permitting):

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Meeting Rooms

The two meeting rooms inside the library are available to be reserved. In order to reserve a room, applicants must have: a library card in good standing, a completed room use application and a signed copy of the room use policies. Please call the library at 479-855-1753 for more information.

Help Expand the Parking Lot

With the beautiful new addition at the Bella Vista Public Library, there will soon be a need for a larger parking lot. To donate to this project, please mail contributions to the Bella Vista Library Foundation at 11 Dickens Place, Bella Vista, AR 72714. Donations should be clearly designated for the parking lot expansion.

For a complete list of all library programs and activities, please visit the calendar page on bvpl.org.