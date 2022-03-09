LETTER: If the shoe fits

To the Editor,

Dictators come in many sizes and shapes and locations. We witness this first hand.

A dictator relies on fear, intimidation, misinformation, the informant, and the uninformed.

Dictators disregard the established written laws and neighborhood norms. They implement new rules and redefine words to fit their agendas. They believe they are above the law and act that way. They bully their constituents with an attitude of "if you don't like it, shut up, or move on, or sue me, or face retribution."

Living in an echo chamber that reverberates "yes" "yes" and "yes" from their comrades, dictators entertain no dissent. They cannot handle honest, sincere, and transparent discussion. They may even turn against those who brought them into their position in the first place.

In contrast to the damaging dictator is the Rule of Law. These are the rules, the regulations, the foundations of a just and reasonable and peaceful society.

For us, the Declaration is a contract. It is the law above which is no one and to which we must abide and defend.

Dictator or Rule of Law? There is no middle ground.

Steve McKee

Bella Vista