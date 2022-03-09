Chappell enjoys painting, wood arts

Sharon Chappell of Bella Vista tried several forms of creativity before retirement, but she always thought once she retired she would spend more time creating beautiful things. Now she paints and does pyrography and chip carving.

"I've done more craft-like things," she said. "Sewing crafts, jewelry, I had my own cake decorating business, did hair, did craft shows for 40 years, but never any painting or woodworking."

She grew up in Iowa and joined 4-H as a child, where she learned to sew. She made her own clothes and sewed all her daughter's clothes when she was a child. She owned an antique business for a while and refinished furniture. In the early years of her marriage she did a lot of sewing, but then she became serious about her career and told herself that, when she retired, she would be creative.

She retired in 2011 from a very large homeowner association management corporation in Denver, Colo. Her husband had died two years before, and she had plenty of time on her hands, so she decided to learn to paint. She watched Bob Ross on TV, bought oil paints and taught herself to paint. After about a year she signed up for a class with a Bob Ross certified painting instructor and painted with that class for seven years.

Then she decided she wanted to paint more fine art. She began watching Jerry Yarnell on television and painting with acrylics like he did.

She painted miniature acrylic paintings and sold hundreds of them, she said. She reasoned people might be more likely to purchase a small painting because they would have limited space for large ones.

Three and a half years ago she and her brother, Jim Hershey, moved from Colorado to Bella Vista. In 2019 she went with Hershey, a wood carver, to the Northwest Arkansas Woodcarvers Club show at Frisco Mall in Rogers, and she became interested in pyrography, or wood burning. She also learned chip carving at that time, which involves removing small chips of wood to form a pattern on a flat surface.

"Jim and I, most days, if we're home, I'm doing pyrography or chip carving," she said.

She noted they are members of the Rogers Woodcarvers Club and the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club, and between the two clubs, they carve Sunday, Tuesday and twice on Thursday.

She said she always has a library of photos waiting to be painted, and she plans to start doing more painting this summer. She used to do painting demonstrations with people in nursing homes, she said.

Chappell is looking forward to the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club Artistry in Wood show June 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Bella Vista Assembly of God Church auditorium. Local wood carvers, turners and pyrographers will display their crafts and skill for public viewing.