Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

No game play Feb. 24 due to winter weather.

Winners March 1 were: North-South -- Laura Batey andd Valerie Watson; East-West -- Michael Schomaker and Becky Mincke.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners March 1 were: first -- Connie Knafla and Marjorie Shafe; second -- Roy Knafla and Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Come join the fun. No prior experience is necessary. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners March 1 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Kathy Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Kay Bernard; second, Art Hamilton. Winners for Texas Canasta were: first, Linda Waugh; second, Marie Ryan. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners March 1 were: first -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; second -- Chris and Chris King; third -- Bill Schernikau and Vivian Bray. Honorable mention -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome no matter what the skill level. Information: 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners March 2 were: first, Andy Pilkerton; second, Sheri Bone.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners February 25 were: Table one -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Bill Roush. Table Two -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Kirk Greenawalt. High Score -- Wayne Doyle

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners February 26 were: Red Team (two-point win) -- Art Hamilton, Vicki (Varno guest), Marie Ryan, Sam Brehm and Jerry Varno. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Bill Armstrong, Kay Craig, Joyce Hansen and Ron Madsen.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]