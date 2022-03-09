Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Feb. 21

8:19 a.m. Police received a report on Wyncombe Lane of a beagle running back and forth and howling.

2:38 p.m. Police received a report at Grosvenor and Looney Road of possible gun shots heard in the area. Police responded and informed the reporting person that it sounded like the shooting was in the county, and the reporting person agreed.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

11:21 a.m. Police received a report on Enfield Drive that someone's bank account was hacked through Facebook and Cash App. The reporting person said it was someone they were friends with on Facebook.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

8:22 a.m. Police received a report on Chelsea Lane that someone had a sick raccoon on their property that might need to be put down. The reporting person said they were concerned about the safety of their dog and a toddler.

Thursday, Feb. 24

6:29 p.m. Police received a report on Cottage Lane that a credit card holder's husband had stayed at a hotel that made fraudulent charges to their card.

Friday, Feb. 25

3:56 p.m. Police received a report on Gilling Lane of barking dogs. Police responded and heard no violations of the noise ordinance, the report said.

Saturday, Feb. 26

12:01 p.m. Police received a report on Boswell Drive that a couple of vehicles were parked in the road. The reporting person said they were blocking the roadway and one was tearing up the ditches.

Sunday, Feb. 27

11:40 p.m. Police arrested Kelsey Rogers, 33, in connection with a felony warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Highway 71 southbound south of Kingsland.