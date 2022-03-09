Bella Vista men plead not guilty to charges in explosives case





BENTONVILLE -- Two Bella Vista men pleaded not guilty to felony charges in connection with setting off an explosive device.

Ricky Burnett, 42, and Joseph Witten, 38, were arrested in January in connection with a series of explosions in Bella Vista.

Both are charged with criminal use of prohibited weapons and criminal acts involving explosives or destructive device. They pleaded not guilty Wednesday, March 2, at their arraignments before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Police received a report at 9:52 a.m. Jan. 1 of remnants of a small explosive device and damage to a park bench near some townhomes on Estes Drive, according to court documents.

The caller gave police a battery with wires taped to it and told them a bench had been blown up, according to the affidavit.

Police officers observed pieces of the bench, orange plastic and wires spread across the area. Officers found fishing line tied to a piece of the bench that was blown off. The line led to the front porch of 9 Connie Lane, according to the affidavit.

Officers went to the home and questioned Witten, who denied having any knowledge of the explosion, according to the affidavit. One of the officers noticed the same orange plastic in the park at the home and saw pieces of electrical tape and empty Tannerite bottles, according to the affidavit.

Witten admitted to police he pulled the fishing string detonating the explosive but then denied doing it after police asked him again, according to the affidavit.

Witten told police Burnett was one of the people who had been at his home on New Year's Eve, according to the affidavit.

Police found wiring and batteries, and black powder-like material was found on a work bench at Burnett's home, according to the affidavit.

Burnett told police they used Tannerite to make the device and said the plan was to make nothing more than a big firework, according to the affidavit.

Burnett was being held Wednesday in lieu of $350,000 cash-only bail. He was being held without bail in connection with five probation revocation cases.

Burnett pleaded guilty in July to possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. He was placed on six years of state-supervised probation.

Witten was being held Wednesday in lieu of $200,000 cash-only bail.

