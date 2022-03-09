Bella Vista — Keeping you updated

JBU Cathedral Choir to perform in Bella Vista

The John Brown University Cathedral Choir will kick off its spring tour with a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Village Baptist Church, 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information call 479-855-7775 or visit the church website at www.vbconline.net or on facebook.com/villagebaptistchurchbellavista/.

Wall of Honor Expansion

NWA Veterans Council announced the ground breaking ceremony for the first new wall in the expansion plan honoring veterans. The event will take place at the Veterans Wall of Honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Space is still available for those who wish to honor a veteran. For more information and forms, go to website www.VetWallofHonor.org.

Lenten Fish Fry

St. Bernard's Catholic Churchs' second Lenten Fish Fry will be Friday, March 25. The Knights of Columbus state this is the 30th year anniversary. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertaintment.

The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to contact is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. Sunday.

The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

There will be one additional date of April 8.

Riordan Spring Bazaar

The Riordan Spring Bazaar returns this year from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, April 23. Local artisans and crafters will sell handmade items. To obtain a vendor application, email [email protected]

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is making available the parking spaces nearest the highway in front of the museum and the former American Legion building next door for individuals who would like to participate in the city-wide garage sale on April 29 and 30 (rain dates May 6 and 7) but who don't want to have a garage sale at home. Volunteer Dustie Meads is coordinating this project as a fundraiser for the museum. Anyone interested in renting one or more of the spaces is invited to contact Dustie for details at 479-381-8546. The rent will be $25 for one space, $45 for two spaces which will cover both days of the sale. Set up will start each day at 8 a.m., with shutdown by 5 p.m. The museum will be open the same hours both days.

Vendor parking will be on the grass north and east of the Settler's Cabin. Contact Dustie now to reserve one or two of the remaining spaces as they are going fast. Contact the museum at 479-855-2335.

City of Bella Vista

City seeking public input -- A public input session will be held on the potential regulation of short-term rentals within the city limits from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at Bella Vista District Court, 612 W. Lancashire Blvd.

Those unable to attend this meeting can send comments via email to Taylor Robertson at [email protected] until close of business Wednesday, March 23.

The City of Bella Vista recognizes the importance of short-term rentals from both an economic development and amenity perspective, but also the benefits of providing basic regulations for them. The Planning Division seeks more information on resident concerns about existing and future short-term rentals in their neighborhoods, as well as ideas and thoughts about a regulatory ordinance. For questions about the meeting, email Robertson or call Community Development at 479- 268-4980.

The City of Bella Vista will sponsor the Citywide Garage Sale Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, with a rain date of May 6 and 7. Considering the ongoing pandemic, the event will be planned to proceed as conditions allow. Participants should proceed as safely as possible and at their level of comfort in welcoming shoppers to their residences.

The city has partnered with Discover Bella Vista, the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission, as well as Bella Vista Neighbors, a neighborhood program and website. An online map of garage sale locations during the two days will be provided on the Bella Vista Neighbor's website for shoppers' ease in locating sales. To submit your address and to plan your shopping adventure beforehand, visit the map online at https://www.bellavistaneighbor.com/garage-sales.html. Sellers can enter which day(s) they wish to participate and classify the types of items that will be sold. A link to a printable list of addresses will also be available for the event. Those who submit their address by Friday, April 1, will be included on the printable list.

If you operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved, contact Cassi Lapp by email at [email protected]

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

The Board of Directors Election Candidates for the 2022 year are Jason Loyd, MaryAnn Bradley, Jerre Barron, Jr., Mike Abb and Sheila Heward.

The following are important dates for Board Candidates:

March 16 at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall – Meet the Candidates

April 10 – Election Begins

May 17 at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall – Annual Meeting/Election Closes

Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents - March 19

On Saturday, March 19, there will be a Welcome Meet and Greet at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Clubhouse Dr) with an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited to join. This will be an opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected] who will contact you with details.

Kids Summer Activity Sign-up Day --Interested in registering your children or grandchildren for youth swim lessons, Bella Vista swim team, tennis camp, or paddleboard camp this summer? Mark Saturday, April 23 on your calendars and plan to attend Bella Vista POA "Kids Summer Activity Sign-Up Day" at Riordan Hall from 9 a.m. - noon. Youth swim lesson sessions fill up quickly so plan to attend.

Surrounding Area

Girls Night Out - Siloam Springs - March 10

The One With All The Shopping - our first Girls Night Out of 2022 in Downtown Siloam Springs on Thursday, March 10, from 5-8 p.m. The event sponsor, PrimeCare Medical, is offering a free B12 shot and Girls Night Out goody bag, while supplies last.

Participating Businesses include 2 Gals Junk; Ability Tree Art Studio & Store; Arch and Axe; Bariola's Pizza; Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs; Broken Vessels Pottery Studio; The Cafe on Broadway; Creative Corner on Broadway; Creekside Taproom; The Downtown Bakery; Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria; Heart of the Home; Occasions; The Park House Kitchen + Bar; Prime Care Medical; Phat Tire Bike Shop; Reinvent Fitness and Club; Siloam Flowers & Gifts; Siloam Springs Museum; and WellSpring Market.

Ozark Folk Center State Park

Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View opens Friday, April 15, in conjunction with the city's Arkansas Folk Festival. Held in the self-proclaimed "Folk Music Capital of the World," the 2022 season runs from mid-April through Oct. 22, ending during Mountain View's annual Beanfest and Championship Outhouse Races.

The state park is hosting five family-friendly music festivals this year featuring top talent from the Mountain View music scene and performances by Grammy award-winning musicians at the park's 1,000-seat music venue, the Ozark Highlands Theater. Music events this season include the Dulcimer Jamboree on April 29 and 30, Cowboy Music & Arts Festival on May 20 and 21, Country Blues & BBQ on June 17 and 18, Bluegrass & Fried Chicken on Aug. 26 and 27, and the Stringband Music & Arts Festival on Oct. 17 and 18. Tickets are on sale now for the Dulcimer Jamboree, Country Blues & BBQ and Cowboy Festival at OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.

"Whether you like folk, blues, or country music, or if you're just a fan of American music in general, we're glad to say there will be something for everyone to enjoy this year at the Folk Center," said Music Director and Executive Radio Producer Daren Dortin.

The Craft Village at the Ozark Folk Center State Park is home to dozens of master craftsmen and women who make, sell and demonstrate a variety of modern and traditional crafts during special events. Visitors can explore 20 different artisan shops in the Craft Village and enjoy traditional American music during daytime music sets at the Blacksmith Stage, located on the park's upper level.

For visitors who delight in the natural beauty of the Ozarks, be sure to set aside time during music festivals to discover the Heritage Herb Garden, where pass-along plants, flowers and herbs for healing are on full display. Many plants are available for sale in the park's Herb Arbor.

The young-at-heart and families with children will enjoy riding on the animal-powered picnic swing with Whiskey or Tango the Donkey. The state park also offers a variety of educational opportunities including living history at the historic Shannon Cabin and one-room schoolhouse, which are sure to spark the imagination about pioneer life in the Ozarks.

The Craft Village, Heritage Herb Garden, daytime music performances and attractions at the Ozark Folk Center are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday during the season (April 15-Oct. 22). Loco Ropes Treetop Adventures, also located at Ozark Folk Center State Park, is open Tuesday through Saturday for arrivals between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (March 5-November 26).

Ozark Folk Center's Cabins at Dry Creek offer 53 modern duplex cabin rooms with a variety of pet-friendly, ADA and family suites to visitors year-round. The lodge at the Cabins at Dry Creek contains a recreation room and swimming pool for guests to enjoy between Memorial Day and Labor Day. To make a cabin reservation, visit OzarkFolkCenter.com.

About Ozark Folk Center State Park

Ozark Folk Center State Park, located in Mountain View, Arkansas, is open seasonally for you to explore the culture of this beautiful region. The mission is "to perpetuate, present and promote the Ozark way of life in an educational and enjoyable manner." The Craft Village has more than 20 craft artisans demonstrating and teaching their arts and is home to the nationally recognized Heritage Herb Garden. The park celebrates its folk music roots through Ozark Highlands Radio, a nationally syndicated radio show, live music in the Craft Village, special musical events and concerts. Relax and enjoy your stay at one of our 53 cabins nestled in the woods and award-winning Southern cuisine at the Skillet Restaurant. Also available on-site is a conference center and meeting space for groups of all sizes. To learn more information about upcoming events, register for craft classes or book a cabin for your next retreat, visit OzarkFolkCenter.com.