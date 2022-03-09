Bella Vista Club News

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. (Route 279) in Bella Vista.

Betty Blakeley will be teaching a class on how to paint a St. Patrick Plaque in acrylic. The project will be painted on a 13-inch diameter piece of wood or plate supplied by the individual. Participates are asked to base coat the background of their wood or plate in light green before the class. Other paints will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a water container, paper towels, a small, medium, and large flat brush and one liner brush. Also, bring a black and gold permanent marker. Betty will provide several patterns in a few different sizes to share.

Members are asked to bring a painted Easter egg to the meeting for exchanging with other members. Those who participate in this program will be entered in a drawing for a Hobby Lobby gift card. Those attending the meeting are welcome to bring their masterpieces, done on their own time, for show and tell sharing with all. A re-purpose table will be set up. Members are asked to bring items that no longer hold their interest and pick up new items for you to enjoy.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as, painting memory boxes for hospitals, and supporting the Benton County Women's Shelter. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join in a walk Saturday, March 12, at Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. "J" Street in Bentonville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at the Bentonville Public Library where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Monday, March 14, at the Devils Canyon Scenic Area and Bushwack. Meet at the Devils Canyon trailhead at 9 a.m. This will be a 4.6 mile loop hike. To get to the trailhead, from Mountainburg take Hickory Street eastward out of Mountainburg. Drive 2.7 miles to NF-1007/Old Locke Road; turn left on NF-1007/Old Locke Road and drive 4.9 miles. Turn right onto 1007/Old Fern Road and drive 4.3 miles to where Old Fern Road becomes AR-215. Drive another 1.5 miles on AR215, then turn right at the black mailbox and drive 1/4 mile in and park. These directions can also be found on the All Trails app.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Brain Teasers Club

Bella Vista Brainteasers next meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. The monthly meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Mystery Book Club

Bella Vista does indeed have a mystery book club. This month's meeting will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. This month the topic is a look at some mystery series in which sleuths age gracefully. Monthly meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public library. For more information, contact Pat at [email protected]

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club, we put the fun in fundraising! Our club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving our national railroad heritage.

We are holding our next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma in Springdale. Bring your questions, we have answers. We will continue meeting here on the fourth Thursday of each month for now. So, join us at our next meeting. For more information you can find our Website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Calico Cut-Ups Two-Day Country Store

The Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will host a country store from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, April 1, and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at the Bella Vista Assembly of God Church, 1771 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Shop various items such as quilting notions, quilting patterns/books, quilting fabric, handmade boutique items, raffle quilts and other collectables.

Guild member Alice McElwain is a certified quilt appraiser and will be available to appraise any quilt you may have for $10. How old it is, the block pattern, what the material is, if it has a value, should it be appraised, and anything else you might want to know.

Other information will be available about Calico Cut-Ups projects including Quilts of Valor, Calico Cut-Ups Scholarship, and the free Kids Quilt Kamp held in June. Calico Cut-Ups is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to stimulate an interest in quilts and quilt making, educate its members, provide for the interchange of information and encourage community giving.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

SCAS is an amateur astronomy club based in northwest Arkansas. Monthly club meetings are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville.

SCAS Kids Virtual Club meets during general meetings, Kids Club members attend their own sessions and oversee the SCAS Club Library. If the kids cannot attend the meeting, the parents pick up their packets, the kids do the activities at home and return the packets at the next meeting. Whether coming or attending virtually, it helps to let us know in advance, by contacting [email protected] and this gives us an opportunity to have age-appropriate lessons available. All ages are welcome.

Currently Sugar Creek Astronomical Society has one impromptu Star Party group up in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group. They meet whenever the weather is clear for some good night viewing. Another impromptu group is forming in Siloam Springs. Sugar Creek Astronomical Society was founded in Bella Vista, and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring

The Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring is accepting new members to the art club. The club meets every three months for art and craft demos and member news (covid and weather permitting). The next meeting will be posted on the website www.artisanalliance.net.

Wishing Spring Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting. Contact www.wishingspringgallery.net or 479-273-1798 for more information.

Northwest Veterans Council

The Northwest Veterans Council has announced plans for the wall of honor's first expansion project. A groundbreaking event is being planned and the new wall will be dedicated Memorial Day. Space is still available and names may be purchased from the council's website, VetWallofHonor.org. Donations may also be made at the website.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The club recommends masking and observing social distancing, or consider the meeting by Zoom if unvaccinated or living in the same household with other at-risk persons.

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. Detailed directions to meeting rooms and information on the Zoom simulcast can be found on the website. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. The benefits of club membership include help clinics, remote assistance for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of topics. Visit the website at BVComputerClub.org for more information.

Thursday Jam

Want to jam and harmonize on the songs of the Everly Brothers, the Kingston trio, Buddy Holly and Ricky Nelson, among others? This group meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the members' homes on a rotating basis. If you are interested and have questions call 479-876-6275.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30-noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining may come. It's just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 if you have any questions.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of every month at Riordan Hall. Members work on any needle craft they like such as knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc. There is no entry fee if a POA picture ID is presented at the reception desk. Otherwise the fee is $2.50. Fee for the group is only $2 annually and new members are welcome. Those with questions can call Rosalyn at 479-276-2033.

BV Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Bella Vista currently meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at Concordia of Bella Vista and the fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. also at Concordia. There are pastries, etc. for breakfast and light refreshments, etc. for the evening meeting. Each meeting provides a program of general interest and guests are always welcome. For additional information contact Bob at 479-866-7438.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

Books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

BV Friends in Genealogy

The Bella Vista Friends in Genealogy (FIG) meets on the second Saturday of each month at Concordia. The group discusses and shares family histories and assists those who might have questions or need help with their genealogy research. Anyone interested in genealogy and family history is welcome to attend the monthly meetings. Contact Deena at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista at 9 a.m. every Thursday with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10-11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Visitors are always welcome.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr, Bella Vista, 72715. There is plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas' state covid guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers and is preparing for a late spring 2022 Jazz Concert. All women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join -- no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays at 12:45-3 p.m. Call Elaine (918) 857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

Perfect Harmony

All activities of Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus have been put on hold until further notice due to the current environment with covid and its variants. For more information contact [email protected]

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Monday mornings at Riodan Hall. Weigh-ins begin at 8:15 a.m. Meetings are held from 9-10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

Weight Watchers Group

Weight Watchers (WW) meets every Monday beginning with weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 a.m., at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend this supportive group on a weight loss journey.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.