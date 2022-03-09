Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

The United Lutheran Church will host a book launch event on Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m., for author Kathleen MacInnis Kichline, Master's in Divinity who will have her book available for purchase at a special event price. She will be present to speak, answer questions and sign copies of her book "Why These Women? Four Stories You Need to Read Before You Read the Story of Jesus." Kichline has recently retired to northwest Arkansas from the Seattle area where she served as adjunct faculty at Seattle University and ministered within the Seattle Archdiocese.

The community is invited to United Lutheran's St. Patrick's Day Stew Supper on March 17 from 5-6:30 p.m. The meal will include Irish Stew, mashed potatoes, soda bread and dessert. The meals are $10, which will be used to support the youth. There is the option of dine in or grab and go. For more information please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

United Lutheran Church will host Lenten Soup Suppers and services every Wednesday during the Lenten season. Meals will be served at 6 p.m. with Lenten Service to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Lenten worship services are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they will distribute groceries in person.

Bella Vista Community Church

Lenten Soup Suppers and Meditations will be hosted each Wednesday, March 2 through April 6. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. in McKay Hall. Meditation begins at 6:20 p.m. in the sanctuary. Contact the church office at 479-855-1126 to sign up. Suggested donation is $3 for an individual and $5 for a family.

Highlands Christian Church of Bella Vista (DOC)

Disciples Women Fellowship will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. Refreshments and fellowship will be followed by a lesson, "Healed by Jesus," led by Carolyn Walker, and a short business meeting. All women are invited to attend.

Disciples Men's Fellowship will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Breakfast and fellowship will be followed by a short devotional led by Garry Cathcart and discussions of various work projects. All men are invited to attend.

Both Fellowship meetings are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. For more information call the church office at 479-855-2780.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The Missions Committee is working with Canopy NWA to help resettle refugees in Northwest Arkansas. With the Afghan crisis and continuing global relocations, Canopy has resettled over 130 refugees in the last six months. To help with this growing need to support newly-arriving families, PCBV has launched Love Your Neighbor project. How can you help? This month's focus is donations of gently used furniture. For more information or to make a monetary donation, call the church office call the church office at 479-855-2390.

St. Bernard's Catholic Church

The next Lenten Fish Fry will be held March 25 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertaintment. The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to contact is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. Sunday. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The next blood drive is scheduled 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Wednesday, March 16. There will also be free cholesterol screenings. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to giving blood. Photo ID required. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free shirt.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. Please call ahead at 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

There will be a Community Blood Drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 25. Please contact CBCO (Community Blood Center of the Ozarks) to schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood or 417-227-5006. You may also contact the church at 479-876-5764.

