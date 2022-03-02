The Weekly Vista obituaries for March 2, 2022

Larry (Lawrence) Anderson

Larry (Lawrence) Anderson, 81, of Bella Vista, Arkansas passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Feb 19, 2022. He shared 55 years of marriage with his wife Barbara (Coombes).

Larry was born in Tecumseh, Michigan, and he was the son of the late George and Phena (Covell) Anderson. He graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor's degree and later completed his MBA. He was employed at Corn Products/Ingredion for 35 years.

Larry moved from Michigan to Illinois, where he met his wife, Barbara. When it was time for retirement, they relocated to Bella Vista to enjoy milder temperatures and outdoor activities. He was an avid golfer, traveler, card player and bowler.

He is survived by his wife Barb; two daughters, Pamela and Susan and two grandchildren, Jacob and Katelyn. He is also survived by his siblings, Louise (Fairbanks) and Joe, as well as 12 nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his brothers Ron and Darwin.

The funeral service will be held on March 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Bernard of Clairvaux. St Bernard is located at 1st Bernard Ln, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Interment will be at the church columbarium. Funeral services will be livestreamed. The link can be found at St Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church | Home (nm-secure.com)

Condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Lung Association at Donate - American Lung Association.

Teresa Lynne Casida

Teresa Lynne Casida, 78, born June 30, 1943, died Feb. 23, 2022.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and raised in Johnson County, Kan. She attended Shawnee Missions East High School, and then Baker University where she studied elementary education. She met her husband Mike at Baker University and they married. They began a family and lived in various cities including Kansas City, Tulsa and Dallas. She worked in banking and management, and eventually she worked alongside her husband until retirement. They settled in Bella Vista and were members in the Bella Vista Community Church.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Mike Casida; and her four children, Kim Casida Milligan, David Casida, Michael Casida II, Jonathon Casida.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bella Vista Community Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Carol Denise Diamond

Carol Denise Diamond, 66, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Feb. 17, 2022.

She was born Aug. 11, 1955, in Wichita, Kan., to William James and Ila Juanita (Kidwell) Diamond. She received a Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Fitness Management from Southwest Texas State University and established the Recreation and Fitness program at Texas Instruments in McKinney, Texas, where she met her future husband. She married Charles Dean Widhalm April 1st. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, hiking, visiting National Parks across the United States and beach vacations.

She was preceded in death by her father; and two brothers, Bruce and Mark Diamond.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Charles Dean Widhalm; two sons, Kyle Diamond Widhalm and Kasey Dean Widhalm; her mother, Ila Juanita Diamond; two brothers, Tracy and David Diamond; and three sisters, Donna Slaton, Cynthia Meador, Kelly Diamond.

Online condolences: www.funeralmation.com.

Arangements by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Vernon Bruce Olafson

Vernon Bruce Olafson, 77, of Bella Vista passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was born March 12, 1944 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to the late Thorie and Agnus Bruce.

Vern was also preceded in death by daughter, Stephanie Olafson and brother, Carson Olafson.

He served in Vietnam with the US Marine Corps before enjoying a long career in telecommunications. Mr. Olafson was a Senior Director with US West in Seattle, Washington and Denver, Colorado before retiring to NW Arkansas more than 20 years ago. Vern then worked for more than 10 years with the Bella Vista Lakes and Parks Department. He enjoyed the outdoors--whether snow skiing, boating, fishing, golfing or sailing remote control sailboats.

Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Marlene Olafson; a son, Michael Olafson of Montana; a grandson, Cole Kirk and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Olafson both of Washington state; numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Services, with full military honors, will begin at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Mildred Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista.

Memorials are suggested to Vern Olafson Memorial c/o Arvest Bank Bella Vista-Highlands, 1802 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers. www.RollinsFuneral.com.

Robert R. Purcell, Jr.

Robert R. Purcell Jr., 72, of Bella Vista, Ark., died February 20, 2022.

He was born in Wichita, Kansas, May 24, 1949, to Robert and Betty (Darbyshire) Purcell, Sr.

Robert was a race car enthusiast.

Survivors include his significant other, Dana Van Lue.

On-line condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Johan Peter Remoy

Johan Peter "Pete" Remoy, 75, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born March 15, 1946, in New Iberia, La. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 until 1975. He earned a B.S. Degree in Animal Science from Southwest Louisiana located in Lafayette in 1969, and a Post BA in Agriculture Economics from University of Florida in Gainesville. He was a U.S.D.A Home Coordinator and County Supervisor, a Federal Land Bank Senior Account Executive, and in later years he worked for Walmart. He enjoyed watching football (New Orleans Saints), baseball, attending church, fishing, hunting and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sara; and one step-granddaughter, Alexis Dawson.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Remoy (married April 9, 2014); three sons, Peter Remoy, Eric Remoy, Daniel Remoy; one daughter, Sara Remoy; one step-daughter, Sacha Heileman (Derek) of Rogers; numerous grandchildren; his father- and mother-in-law, Garry and Marilyn Lee of Bella Vista; five brothers-in-law, Mike Dawson (Petra) of Bella Vista, Chuck Dawson of Bella Vista, Rick Dawson (Lisa) of London, Bob Dawson (Beth) of Clarksville, John Dawson of Bentonville; and two sisters-in-law, Becky McClellan of Rogers, Suzy Brown (Keith) of Hagarville.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Bentonville Church of Crist located.

A family graveside service will be at a later date, at National Cemetery located in Fayetteville.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.

