RELIGION: The rule of one

The Rule of One ...

I was thinking the other day about what it would be like at church if we took the RULE OF ONE seriously. Ever heard of the RULE OF ONE?

Think what church attendance would be like if everyone brought just one new person with them each week. Or even once a month! THE RULE OF ONE.

Most budget concerns would be eliminated if everyone contributed one more offering per month. Or for those who slip $1 into the plate, think of plus one more each week. THE RULE OF ONE.

Ever thought of listening to the worship service with a different ear tuned to the message? One new thought from each worship service that could be used in the upcoming week might change your life. THE RULE OF ONE.

After the service is over, how much work would it take to invite someone you don't know in worship to come have coffee or even lunch for some fellowship time? Meeting one new person each Sunday might not only bring riches to your Sunday time, but it might be the very thing that changes that new person in your life. THE RULE OF ONE.

Maybe this week you could take the computer link and share it with one other person who needs a lift. With just a short note saying, "Just thinking of you and offering up a prayer for your well-being. Hope all is well." THE RULE OF ONE.

Ever noticed that one person in fellowship time that seems to be sitting alone without anyone to talk with? Just one time looking around the room and saying hello to that stranger just might be the extra effort to make someone else feel wonderful. THE RULE OF ONE.

Maybe this week the RULE OF ONE might come into your mind and heart and spirit. My prayer for you this week is to remember the RULE OF ONE.

Peace,

Skip

•••

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.