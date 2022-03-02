POA survey results released

In January, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association Board and the membership heard about the results of a membership survey that was completed in late 2021.

There were over 12,000 surveys returned including both electronic and paper surveys. Only member's surveys were counted and most of them reported that they live primarily in Bella Vista, although some owners of unimproved lots responded. There were more older residents represented than younger and many of them reported that they did not have children in their home.

"It's a challenge to get the younger people who are busy with football and soccer and dance and everything else to get them to answer surveys," POA General Manger Tom Judson explained, reminding the board that the census shows a younger populations than the survey.

One of the first questions was about customer service and Judson said he was happy with the results that showed 87% of participants chose "Good To Excellent."

The most used amenities are restaurants, the survey showed, with "lakes" in second place and "trails-walking" in third. Golf courses were the fourth most used facility. At the end of the list, the billiards room in Riordan Hall and softball field were least used.

The facilities that most need improvement were similar with restaurants first, fitness centers second and golf courses third. "Lakes" came in fourth. The softball field and disc golf course were at the end of that list.

Almost 4,000 comments made by survey participants were organized and transcribed and are now available on the POA website at https://bellavistapoa.com/governance/board-of-directors/survey-focus-group-info/.

Some of the comments were about problems that the POA cannot control. For example, several people asked for better roads. The city or the state maintains the roads in Bella Vista. There were also comments about issues that need to be addressed by the ACC and several members commented on the need for retail establishments, including a coffee shop, a hotel and other restaurants.

Judson said the comments that pertain to the city services and the ACC show that there's more communication needed to let residents know which agency to contact.

Many of the comments focus on the need for a community center, possibly with an indoor pool, and expanded fitness centers with longer hours.

One of the most repeated suggestions was more programs for youth, Judson said.

Riordan Hall needs updating, the survey showed. When the questions focused on renovating Riordan Hall, it was the fitness center and the clubs meeting spaces that were most important. Only 4.47% of answers mentioned the kitchen space or the performing stage.

Residents want more walking trails, but not necessarily more hiking/biking trails, Judson said. He believes this is not the right time to expand the bike trails.

Besides the written survey, there were also focus groups as part of the survey. The four focus groups were made up of about 120 members, Judson said. Although there were fewer participants, there was a chance for more in-depth discussion.

The focus groups were more comfortable with a possible future assessment increase than the returned survey group. Judson said that was probably because the focus groups had the chance to discuss the need for an increase. He believes the membership would prefer a number of small increases every few years instead of one large increase after 20 years.

The board will use the survey to help create a five-year plan, Judson said. A subcommittee will help management write a draft of the plan by this summer. In August, the entire board will see and begin work on the plan. The community will see it in late September, Judson said, and will have opportunities to make comments before it is finalized.

The final plan is expected in November 2022 so it can be used during budget planning for 2023.