Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Korra is this week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. She is 7 months old and is a domestic shorthaired torty cat who will be spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccinations before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Korra's adoption fee is $45. For more information on Korra, or any of the other furry residents of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020, or visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

