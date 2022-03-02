The Shiloh Museum of the Ozarks will present Ozark Moonshine: A History at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the Bella Vista Public Library.

Many people born here in the Ozarks have a family story or two about bootleg liquor, but moonshine production was more than just an act of rebellion against revenuers and more complex than just supporting the family through those hard winter months. This program will explore who was making moonshine, why they were making moonshine and the legacy of these illicit activities.

This program is part the Adult Speaker Series at the Bella Vista Public Library and is presented by the Shiloh Museum of the Ozarks. The Bella Vista Public Library is located at 11 Dickens Place in Bella Vista, Arkansas.