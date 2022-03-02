The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LETTER: The real first national river designation

by Harris McKee | March 2, 2022 at 5:23 a.m.

Dear Editors:

In this week's edition of the Vista, I noticed once again the Arkansas claim to first national river designation and a celebration of 50 years of designation. When we lived in Missouri, we were advised that the Current River was the first national river. I just googled the Current River's designation and find that it was so designated in 1964 well before the designation in Arkansas.

"The pristine natural beauty and outdoor recreation potential of this "modern day Eden" was recognized in 1964, when the Congress of the United States designated 140 miles of the Current River as America's first national river, and a part of our National Park system."

(Editor's note: According to the National Park Service website when searching Ozark National Scenic Riverway.)

Harris McKee

Former Bella Vista resident

1996-2017

Print Headline: The real first national river designation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT