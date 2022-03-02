LETTER: The real first national river designation

Dear Editors:

In this week's edition of the Vista, I noticed once again the Arkansas claim to first national river designation and a celebration of 50 years of designation. When we lived in Missouri, we were advised that the Current River was the first national river. I just googled the Current River's designation and find that it was so designated in 1964 well before the designation in Arkansas.

"The pristine natural beauty and outdoor recreation potential of this "modern day Eden" was recognized in 1964, when the Congress of the United States designated 140 miles of the Current River as America's first national river, and a part of our National Park system."

(Editor's note: According to the National Park Service website when searching Ozark National Scenic Riverway.)

Harris McKee

Former Bella Vista resident

1996-2017