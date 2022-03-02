LETTER: The American dream, not in Bella Vista

Now it is official, Bella Vista, Arkansas is the only city in America and probably the only city in the world that has a ban on white fences. The Arkansas Motto is Regnant Populus (The people rule). However, in Bella Vista, Cooper Communities, Inc. appoint six board members of the Bella Vista Architectural Control Committee (ACC) to rule on what the people can do or not do with their property. Effective Jan. 1, 2022, the ACC declared that there will be no more white fences in Bella Vista. The order states that the fences must come down or paint them a color approved by the ACC. Anyone who disobeys this order will be fined $50 every time the ACC inspectors drive by and find that the resident has not complied with this mandate. It's like the old Chicago Protection Racket.

The Encyclopedia defines a white fence as the "American Dream." Young military personnel returning from WW II claimed they wanted to get married, raise a family and own a home with a white picket fence.

My next-door neighbor was so stressed over having to take her fence down that an ambulance had to pick her up and take her to the hospital for a two day stay. The stress had affected her bleeding ulcer, so the doctor told her to do whatever it takes to reduce her stress. So, she got a permit from ACC to paint her fence a dirty deer poop brown. Now it fits in with nature like ACC wanted and it cost her only $1,600 to paint the fence a color that no one is fond of.

Thus far, the ACC has only mailed out fine requests to elderly single ladies who have no relatives nearby or do they have enough money to pay an attorney their $5,000 retainer fee just to get a lawsuit started. Routinely, a lawsuit like this usually costs about $30,000.00 to bring the case to fruition. The officers of ACC know this dilemma and that is how they make their money. As a last resort the ACC can use our money to fight us in Court. It is ironic that the ACC has not sent our notices to grown men who own shotguns, rifles, pistols and ammunition. I am personally offended that as an ex-Green Beret, that the ACC has not sent me a notice yet. I dare them to do it.

Yesterday, Feb. 17, ACC held their monthly meeting and denied access to Bella Vista residents and the media. Doesn't that send up a red flag that they must be ashamed of what they are doing and saying and they don't want the public to know or hear about it? Why must they almost always have to operate in secrecy?

Jim Parsons

Bella Vista