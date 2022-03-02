LETTER: Special kudos to Bella Vista Street Department





I want to offer special kudos to Mike Button and his City of Bella Vista street crews.

I moved to Bella Vista 11 years ago from Amarillo, where the City did NOT plow residential streets, even though you got a citation if your sidewalk wasn't shoveled within 24 hours of a snow fall.

After the recent big snow dump, when I finally got out of my 650' driveway I was pleasantly surprised to find that even the neighborhood street was cleared.

Then after this two days of icy mess, I was again worried. But this morning the neighborhood street had been sanded and the other streets were all clear. I had to go to Bentonville and Fayetteville, and those neighborhood streets had not even been touched.

Bella Vista has more miles of streets than Little Rock and a lot more hills and curves. Mike and his crews do a phenomenal job and we should all thank them. I will be headed up there with a big tin of yummies. THANKS !!

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista



