LETTER: Power with no accountability

I have been here for two years and I just find out about the ACC and that it is a self-financed, private organization, whose meetings are therefore closed to the public and media, the individuals as well as to any media.

You stated in the Vista that "The ACC does not receive any money from the city tax dollars and no funds from any of the (Property Owners Association) dues. It is a self-financed organization," said ACC Administrator Buddy Vernetti. "The money to run this business comes from fees. When a builder builds a new home he buys a permit from the ACC. So we're a non-profit organization, and because we are that way we are not subject to the Freedom of Information Act."

Yet, they can throw rules on us at their own whim (like white fence prohibition)? Sounds like Canada -- maybe Cuba -- and maybe the new America. Power with no accountability -- right here in Bella Vista. That is THREE entities we have to bow down to. POA, BVTA, AND ACC along with Bella Vista as a city. That is beyond amazing to me. Am I the only one amazed at this?

Mikel Paulson

