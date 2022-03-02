NWA outdoor briefs

Hikers set two treks

Hill and Dale Hiking Club will hike Wednesday along the Chinquapin Trail at Big Sugar Creek State Park east of Pineville, Mo. The hike is 3.5 miles.

Meet at 9 a.m. at the trailhead 6.5 miles east of Pineville on Big Sugar Creek Road.

The group will hike a 5.8-mile loop March 8 at Pea Ridge National Military Park. The hike begins at Elkhorn Tavern in the park at 9 a.m. This hike has one wet creek crossing.

Hikers interested in either hike should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, or [email protected] For club information visit www.bvhikingclub.com

Help needed for campsite work

Pack Rat Outdoor Center and the Ozark Highlands Trail Association will hold two campsite remediation days along the backpacking trail that spans the Arkansas Ozarks.

Five volunteers are needed to work Saturday near mile marker 50. Ten volunteers are needed to work March 12 between mile markers 69-72.

Volunteers should register at packratoc.com. Once signed up, they will receive information on where and what time to meet and other details. Work involves dismantling fire rings, clearing space for new campsites and erecting signs. All tools are provided. Volunteers receive a T-shirt and water bottle.

Learn about native plants

Fundraiser programs about native plants will be presented Saturday and March 12 at Compton Gardens and Arboretum, one block north of downtown Bentonville. A bird identification program for children will be March 19. Cost is $10 per person per program.

The program on Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Eric Fuselier of the Arkansas Native Plant Society. At 2 p.m. Saturday, a program on native plant gardening and landscaping for beginners will be presented.

Ozark native plants for residential landscapes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 12. Native plants for pollinator gardens will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on March 12.

A bird identification program for children is set for 10 a.m. on March 19. Profits from these programs benefit work of the Peel Compton Foundation in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River.

Bowhunters open 3-D season

Cherokee Bowhunters Archery Club will hold its first 3-D tournament of the season Saturday at the Fort Crowder Conservation Area archery range east of Neosho, Mo. Entry fee for nonmembers is $12. Contestants may start shooting the course anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For details visit cherokeebowhunters.org or call 417-439-7054.

Canoe the whole Buffalo

Floating the whole Buffalo National River in one trip, 135 miles from Ponca to the White River, is the topic of a free program at 2 p.m. on March 20 at the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area outdoor education pavilion.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, floated the length of the river in 2009 and will talk about the adventure. He hopes to inspire others to float the whole Buffalo in 2022, which is the 50th anniversary of the stream's national river designation.

Topics will include essential items to take, characteristics of various sections of the Buffalo and tips for planning long-distance float trips.

Quiver hosts archery camp

The Quiver Archery Range at Osage Park in Bentonville will host a youth archery camp March 21-24 for ages 12-17. Registration ends on March 9. Cost is $60 per day or $250 for the whole camp.

Campers will learn good shooting form, safety and skills with archery games, team building and critical thinking activities. To register call 479-250-9814 or email [email protected]

Event tests outdoor skills

Registration is open for the Pack Rat Outdoor Center's Brewha Bushwack outdoor skills even set for April 9 along the Mulberry River at Byrd's Adventure Center.

Teams of three to four people navigate various skills stations that include paddling a canoe, identifying animal tracks, building a fire and shooting a traditional bow and arrow.

To register and see more information visit www.brewhabushwhack.com

Corps hiring park attendants

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks park attendants for the 2022 visitor seasons.

These paid positions offer an opportunity to spend the season working in the parks at Beaver Lake. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for most campers and day-use visitors during the recreation seasons.

For details contact Park Ranger Lucas Wicker, 501-340-1705, [email protected]

Shirts mark anniversary

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirt and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners that supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River. The Buffalo was designated the nation's first National River by congress in 1972.

To order merchandise, visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/