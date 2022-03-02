Cards and Games

Tuesday Concordia Wii Bowling
Winners February 22 were: first, Ron Madsen; second, Bill Armstrong; third, Art Hamilton.
Tuesday Bias Bowling
Winners February 22 were: first -- Roy Knafla and Connie Knafla; second -- Mabel Ashline, Julie Hansen and Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Come join the fun. No prior experience is necessary. For more information call 479-876-5760.
Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge
No game play February 17 due to weather.
Winners February 22 were: North-South -- Jackie and Gary Nelson; East-West -- Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett.
Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage
Winners February 22 were: first -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; second -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; third -- Jim and Janet Callarman. Honorable mention -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney
The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome no matter what the skill level. Information: 479-268-6036.
Friday Men's Pinochle
Winners February 18 were: Table one -- first, Van Bateman; second, Dan Bloomer. Table Two -- first, Bill Roush; second, Wayne Doyle. High Score -- Van Bateman
The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.
Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball
Winners February 19 were: Blue Team (1-point win) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Mike McConnell, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.
Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Laura Wiersema, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm, Jerry Varno (Happy Birthday) and Jerry Vnuk.
Email scores to [email protected]