Cards and Games

Tuesday Concordia Wii Bowling

Winners February 22 were: first, Ron Madsen; second, Bill Armstrong; third, Art Hamilton.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners February 22 were: first -- Roy Knafla and Connie Knafla; second -- Mabel Ashline, Julie Hansen and Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Come join the fun. No prior experience is necessary. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

No game play February 17 due to weather.

Winners February 22 were: North-South -- Jackie and Gary Nelson; East-West -- Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners February 22 were: first -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; second -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; third -- Jim and Janet Callarman. Honorable mention -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome no matter what the skill level. Information: 479-268-6036.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners February 18 were: Table one -- first, Van Bateman; second, Dan Bloomer. Table Two -- first, Bill Roush; second, Wayne Doyle. High Score -- Van Bateman

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners February 19 were: Blue Team (1-point win) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Mike McConnell, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Laura Wiersema, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm, Jerry Varno (Happy Birthday) and Jerry Vnuk.

•••

Email scores to [email protected]