Busy meeting for Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club's Feb. 10 meeting was a busy one as the local group awarded a scholarship, elected new officers and celebrated the birthday of one of its longtime members.

The Fly Tyers Club celebrated the 98th birthday of club member Chuck Hurl, whose big day was Monday, Feb. 7. Special recognition and treats were provided at the Feb. 10 meeting.

Hurl is a World War II veteran, serving with distinction, and has been a member of the Fly Tyers Club for 31 years.

The club also awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Cooper Barshinger, who is a Master of Science degree candidate attending the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Barshinger spoke to the club during the meeting. His graduate studies relate to Fisheries Science and his thesis research project studies bigheaded carp population characteristics and ecology in the lower Mississippi river basin.

The club supports educational efforts toward conservation and fishing throughout the state.

A slate of new officers was elected to lead the club through 2022. The new officers are Donnie Roberts (president), Kevin Huels (vice-president), Scott Hawes (secretary) and John Nuttall (treasurer).

The Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club consists of approximately 140 members and is a group of men and women with a shared interest in fishing both warm and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club is a fishing, conservation and service club which also promotes lake conservation and recreation and conducts service projects throughout northwest Arkansas.

The club meets every Thursday in Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. A social hour begins at 9 a.m. with the meeting to follow from 10-11 a.m.