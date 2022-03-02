Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Feb. 14

12:01 p.m. Police received a report on Skye Drive that someone returned from vacation to find a green sticker on their door and, after researching, believed the sticker was placed by someone who was casing the area. Extra patrol was assigned to the area.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

7:38 a.m. Police received a report on Pawle Circle of dogs barking at all hours. Police responded and the dogs were barking. No one was home, and officers left a door hanger.

9:34 a.m. Police received a report on Buckingham Drive that someone's mailbox, which had been damaged several times before, was damaged again the previous night. The reporting person told police speed and distracted driving were the primary concerns and requested extra patrol.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

10:01 a.m. Police received a report on Boyce Drive that someone's wallet was apparently stolen from their home. The reporting person said several people had been in the home but they were not sure if those people were involved.

Thursday, Feb. 17

12:34 p.m. Police received a report on Witham Lane that three dogs were running loose and one was acting a little aggressive.

8:34 p.m. Police received a report on Eleanor Lane that people had been in the reporting person's house that day and on Monday. Nothing was reported stolen. Extra patrol was assigned.

Friday, Feb. 18

12:46 p.m. Police received a report on Radcliffe Drive that a construction crew in the area was playing music very loudly. Police responded and could hear music at the house being built, but it was not unreasonably loud.

Saturday, Feb. 19

8:05 p.m. Police received a report on Dee Lane that the reporting person believed someone used a water bottle as a silencer and threw it in the ditch. They asked officers to check the area. Officers responded and were unable to find anything suspicious.

Sunday, Feb. 20

7:52 a.m. Police received a report on Hinckley Circle that someone heard a person slamming their side door and trying to get in. Police responded and found the screen door was slightly open and the wind was blowing it into the railing.