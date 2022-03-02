Bella Vista Club News

Christian Women's Connection

The Prayer Connection will meet Wednesday, March 2 at 9 a.m., at 26 Drummore Drive in Bella Vista.

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Rd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Sandy Minardi presenting a program called "Celebrate Your Story." The special feature will be by In Season, "A Welcoming and Hospitable Boutique." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. March 4. For a reservation, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha Landess at [email protected]

This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministry.

Apple Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will next meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. The agenda for the March meeting will be a discussion and demonstration of proper settings for iPhone/iPad that will enhance battery life; help protect privacy and improve security while online; and improve the usefulness of the device for your lifestyle. Monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac Computers.

The club meets the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information or questions, please contact Gene Goodrich at 479-899-5531 or [email protected]

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Tuesday, March 8, at Pea Ridge National Military Park. The hike will begin at the Tavern, take a horse trail through the woods to Ford Road, then to the East Overlook and back to the Tavern. This will be a 5.8 mile loop hike with one wet creek crossing. Drive 5.5 miles through the park (clockwise) to the Tavern where the hike will begin at 9 a.m. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring

The Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring is accepting new members to the art club. The club meets every three months for art and craft demos and member news (covid and weather permitting). The next meeting will be posted on the website www.artisanalliance.net.

Wishing Spring Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting. Contact www.wishingspringgallery.net or 479-273-1798 for more information.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

SCAS is an amateur astronomy club based in NW Arkansas. Monthly club meetings are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. The next regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, featuring a speaker, constellation of the month, and an Astro Fundamentals video. For further information contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

SCAS Kids Virtual Club is busy this month participating in the Citizen Science program through Globe at Night. Since the Kids Club meets during general meetings, Kids Club members attend their own sessions and oversee the SCAS Club Library. If the kids cannot attend the meeting, the parents pick up their packets, the kids do the activities at home and return the packets at the next meeting. Contact [email protected] in advance of the meeting in order to have age-appropriate lessons available. All ages are welcome

Currently Sugar Creek Astronomical Society has one impromptu Star Party group up in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group. They meet whenever the weather is clear for some good night viewing. SCAS has two major star parties coming up on March 5, one at Hobbs State Park and another at George Washington Carver Monument Park. More information will be given on those two star parties next week.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets group meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. The next meeting is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. Meetings are held at the Bella Vista Public Library. The meetings include open readings, so bring along a recent poem or prose you have been working on. March's meeting will include a pizza lunch with a $5 donation appreciated. Most meetings host a local artist as a special feature. For more information send an email to [email protected] or call 608-642-1294.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Model Railroad Club's next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma in Springdale. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information visit the website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.