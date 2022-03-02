Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista Community Church

Lenten Soup Suppers and Meditations will be hosted each Wednesday, March 2 through April 6. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. in McKay Hall. Meditation begins at 6:20 p.m. in the sanctuary. Contact the church office at 479-855-1126 to sign up. Suggested donation is $3 for an individual and $5 for a family.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

There will be two Ash Wednesday services on March 2: 12:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Ash Wednesday service will be held at noon on March 2.

The Missions Committee is working with Canopy NWA to help resettle refugees in Northwest Arkansas. With the Afghan crisis and continuing global relocations, Canopy has resettled over 130 refugees in the last six months. To help with this growing need, PCBV has launched a Love Your Neighbor project. Those interested in contributing can help assemble household Welcome Kits, donate gently-used furniture or give to help newly arriving families. For more information or to participate, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

St. Bernard's Catholic Church

St. Bernard's Catholic Church will be the scene once again for the annual Lenten Fish Fry to be held this year on Friday, March 4. The Knights of Columbus state this is the 30th anniversary of this annual event. The Bella Vista Strings will add entertaintment.

The menu includes: catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and coffee, tea and water. The cost is $15 per person. Tickets are required and may be purchased at the church office at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number to contact is 479-855-9069. Tickets will also be available for purchase before weekend Mass, 4:30-5 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-9 a.m. Sunday.

The social hall opens at 5 p.m. with serving to begin at 6 p.m.

Additional dates for the event are March 25 and April 8.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Highlands Church will begin the Season of Lent on Ash Wednesday, March 2 with a special worship service at 6 p.m. in the Sanctuary. On this first day of Lent, Pastor Robert will apply ashes to the foreheads of those in attendance, which symbolize penance, mourning and mortality. This short service starts the Lenten journey culminating in the crucifixion and resurrection of our Savior Jesus Christ.

The next Blood Drive is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Wednesday, March 16. Free cholesterol screening! Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to giving blood. Photo ID required. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free shirt.

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. Please call ahead at 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

There will be a Community Blood Drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 25. Please contact CBCO (Community Blood Center of the Ozarks) to schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood or 417-227-5006. You may also contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they will distribute groceries in person.

