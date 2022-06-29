THE DIRT: Without caterpillars, there are no songbirds

Not only do insects fill what would otherwise be a missing link in the ecological chain, they are a natural thing of beauty, according to entomologist Don Steinkraus.

"Here's why (insects) are awesome ... first, they are super beautiful," he said.

Steinkraus, now 71, began collecting bugs at age 5. He continued to be fascinated with all things insects, which led to a Ph.D. in Entomology from Cornell University and a lifetime of research, teaching and advocacy. He delights in getting others to appreciate bugs, at any age.

The trails in Bella Vista are prime insect territory, as the natural setting and lack of development allow rare plants to remain in the wild -- a natural ecological preserve. But bugs get a bad rap as creepy, crawly things that bite you.

Steinkraus urges individuals to see instead the beauty in their nature, and what they offer to the bigger picture. All the delights to their senses while walking the trails can be attributed in some part to bugs – especially sights, sounds and smells.

A person observantly walking the trail might be lucky enough to "encounter really interesting butterflies," he said. "Just to see one is a great privilege."

Butterflies are host specific, so observers can expect to see the same species of butterfly – such as the Monarch – near the same species of plant it eats: Milkweed.

To have butterflies, there first must be caterpillars. Caterpillars are the number one food source for most songbirds during nesting season, Steinkraus said. They are adapted for native plants and thrive in this natural setting. One of Steinkraus' favorite quotes is that the caterpillars are the "hamburger of the forest."

Today's typical residential landscaping contains non-native plant species, and therefore doesn't support caterpillars.

"When I walk around neighborhoods in Fayetteville where I live, most lawns are ecological deserts," he said. "The trail system is perfect for protecting a lot of things."

It's the bugs that work with the plants that work with the birds to create a beautiful system in tune.

Also prominent in nature: Bees. Most people think of bees as honeybees, Steinkraus said, and have heard of bumble bees.

"There are about 40 species of bumble bee in the U.S., and about 10 in Arkansas," he said. "There are 1,000 native bees in Arkansas. Native bees don't want to sting you."

But those on bikes might argue against that if they have encountered a wasp nest while using the trails. Those do exist, especially in the late summer and fall, Steinkraus said. Yellow jacket wasps nest in the ground, and will become angry if their home is disturbed.

Wouldn't you?

These pollinators are necessary for those who enjoy seeing bright blooming trees and wildflowers.

"Plants like sex," Steinkraus said. "But they can't move around. A human can go on a dating site, but a plant cannot."

Flowers are the reproductive organs of plants and are designed to attract bees. Hummingbirds too, but mostly bees, he said.

The flower rewards the bee by giving it nectar, he explained. It wants the bee to be the go-between. The bee, while feasting on the delicious nectar, gets pollen all over its body. Then, it goes to the next flower for more, and spreads the pollen (the male reproductive part) to the female part of that flower. There you go – another flower or fruit is fertilized then conceived.

"If you have an apple tree without a pollinator, you have no apples," he said.

Bella Vistans and those who visit are lucky to have such beauty, as a lot of people live in urbanized areas with no nature.

"If you lose a piece (of the system), the whole thing starts unraveling," Steinkraus said.

Other creepy crawlies on the trails, like spiders, are "totally harmless," he said, even the tarantulas in Arkansas. Black widows and brown recluse spiders, while dangerous, won't be on a trail. Spiderwebs might make you look ridiculous while you dance and jump around at the surprise of the encounter but are not harmful.

There is, however, one kind of bug everyone should watch out for, Steinkraus said.

"Ticks are a far greater danger than falls or heat stroke," he said, adding that they aren't just dangerous on trails, but everywhere, including your backyard. He even goes as far to say they are the most dangerous animal in North America because of the diseases they carry.

"Ticks are obligate blood feeders," he said, which means they have no other food source.

A six-legged larva forms from an egg, then feeds on a host – a bird, lizard, small mammal or human. It then molts to form an eight-legged nymph, which feeds again and molts again to become an adult.

"Ticks carry different pathogens that can cause serious disease in humans and pets," Steinkraus said. Some diseases, he added, are difficult to diagnose and go untreated, causing other issues. Three hundred thousand Americans each year get Lyme disease, he said.

The CDC lists on its website at least 16 diseases transmitted by ticks in the U.S., and says the most common symptoms are fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle ache and a rash. Those with Lyme disease can experience joint pain as well.

In Arkansas, the most abundant tick species is the Lone Star Tick, Steinkraus said, which may lead to Alpha-Gal syndrome in some.

"Alpha-Gal is not caused by a pathogen," he said, "but rather is an allergic reaction."

Alpha-Gal is a sugar molecule found in mammals, according to the CDC. A tick bite can cause an allergic reaction to occur after people later eat red meat or something else containing the molecule.

Despite the common thought, cold weather doesn't kill ticks. They can sit for months and wait for a host, he said. It's the population of deer that increase the population of ticks, he added.

But just because they are out there, doesn't mean one cannot enjoy the trails anyway. There are several ways to responsibly protect yourself against tick bites.

Steinkraus said he wears permethrin-treated clothing and tucks his pants into his socks at the ankle and shirt into his pants at the waist. He carries what he calls "tick tape" – a piece of duct tape rolled up, sticky side out, to immediately remove a tick from skin or clothing. When he gets home, he searches his whole body and his clothing for those who may have hitched a ride.

The CDC recommends using appropriate insect repellants and removing attached ticks as soon as possible, as well as taking steps to prevent ticks on pets and in your yard at home.

Steinkraus himself has recovered multiple times from sickness related to ticks and does not let that stop him from appreciating nature.

He recommends people move away from the childhood hobby of collecting and keeping bugs to observe them, and instead take photographs of the beauty they come across. That can lead to yet another great benefit of the trails, he said. They are a fantastic place for capturing nature photography.

To learn more about insects in Arkansas and their role in the ecological system, Steinkraus recommends the book A Field Guide to Insects and Spiders of North America by the National Wildlife Federation, written by Arthur V. Evans. He also said there are plentiful specialty guides on specific species of insect, such as different caterpillars or butterflies.

Photo courtesy Don Steinkraus A tiger swallowtail. These can be seen feeding on flowers, especially the pawpaw flower.

