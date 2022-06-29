Spurling hopes to use museum experience to help clients

Jami Spurling of Bella Vista is a licensed Realtor specializing in working with seniors and is one of the newest docents at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. She hopes her volunteer job will be helpful to her in her profession.

She grew up north of Bella Vista in Jane, Mo., and has owned a home and lived in Bella Vista for five years with her husband, John. She is with Keller Williams Market Pro Realty, and she is part of the Lighthouse Group. Her team specializes in downsizing and working with seniors, and all members of her team have a senior real estate specialist certification.

Spurling is a licensed clinical social worker in Arkansas and Missouri.

"In a past life I kind of worked a lot of social work jobs, primarily in health care," she said. She spent a lot of time, especially in northwest Arkansas, doing home visits with UAMS. She worked with Mercy in Rogers when they had a geriatric psychiatry unit. She did discharge planning and family meetings, helping with resources, and also did case management with Blue Cross Blue Shield. She called people after they were discharged from the hospital to see if they needed help with medications, follow up appointments or needed to go back to the hospital for any reason, she said. These are the main things that helped her with senior real estate.

"It's funny how all the skills work in both areas really well," she said.

She became interested in volunteering with the museum after seeing a Facebook post that said the museum was looking for volunteers. She called docent Jill Werner and they discussed it.

"It interested me because Bella Vista has changed over the past several years," she said, adding she wanted to help preserve the old stories for her clients who are new to the city.

"People that move here today see it one way, but the history of Bella Vista is still very important to keep in mind," she said. Bella Vista didn't used to be the mountain biking capital. Things have changed, and it had a different feel to it."

Regarding the volunteer staff at the museum, she said, "I think the folks that have been volunteering there for a while really do a good job of prioritizing the history and keeping artifacts and the historical stories at the forefront. It's an important part of the culture in Bella Vista. I can see that it's a valued part of the culture."

She continued, "I know they get a lot of different kinds of questions." She added the day she was training at the museum, a patron came in and asked where a certain farm was years ago. The volunteer on staff pulled out different maps and "did a really good job of helping him piece things together," she said.

Spurling noted, "History has always been a part of my upbringing and what I like. My grandmother on my mom's side was our church historian and kept books of family genealogy and made binders and made copies for us grand kids to keep track of our family genealogy. She made it important to me to make historical stories a priority."

"I think it will be helpful to me and the clients that I serve to be knowledgeable about the history and the forward trajectory of Bella Vista," she concluded.