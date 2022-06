Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The flowers of this red yucca plant at the Bella Vista Public Library reach for sunlight during a recent June morning.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The flowers of this red yucca plant at the Bella Vista Public Library reach for sunlight during a recent June morning.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The flowers of this red yucca plant at the Bella Vista Public Library reach for sunlight during a recent June morning.

Bennett Horne