POA approves capital projects

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association's Board of Directors held its meeting on Thursday, June 23, with one new member -- Jason Loyd, who was elected in the annual election held in May -- in attendance. Both Chairman David Brandenburg and Vice-Chairperson Jerre Barron, Jr., will continue in those positions after a closed session vote in late May.

Several capital projects were approved after each had been discussed at a previous work session. One project, new equipment for the Cold Cave pump station, which serves the east side of Bella Vista, was approved as an emergency.

A motor went out, General Manager Tom Judson said, explaining that the cost of $10,500 was spent before board approval because water is vital to the community. He plans to add the cost of another new motor to the upcoming budget in case another motor goes out.

The board approved $231,840 to remove an abandoned bridge on the Berksdale course. The bridge collects debris each time the creek floods, causing damage to a nearby golf green. Judson said they wanted to remove it in 2020 but the funds were not available.

A capitol project that will save a pump house on the Country Club course was also approved. Only the engineering work at the cost $32,600 was approved. Judson said he hopes the work will be done in house, although he won't know for sure until he sees the engineering report.

The plan is proactive, Judson said. He hopes to stabilize the pump house before flooding damages it more. A flood study done in 2017 impacted the plan, he said.

Recreation Director Joan Glubczynski gave the board an update on the tiny cabins at Blowing Springs Park. They are booked for every weekend this summer and have received several positive reviews on the Airbnb site that books them. The project has been on budget, she said.

The expense report was given by Geoffrey Bates, senior accountant, filling in for Treasurer Stacie Higgins. It showed both income and profit better than budget. Expenses were also over budget, but overall, the finances looked good. Both the POA and the Water Department followed the same pattern.

"We're in a great cash position," he said, explaining that the water bond was paid off early, giving the water department more unrestricted cash. Financial reports can be found on the POA website bellavistapoa.com.

The board voted to change the date of a proposed assessment election. In March, that date was set with voting beginning on Aug. 10 and concluding on Sept. 21. Now, the vote will begin on Aug. 10 but continue until Oct. 4.

Brandenburg said the concern is meeting the required 50% quorum. Participation in the May board election was less than 50%.

The proposed assessment increase will be $3 for improved lots, which means that usage fees will not increase. Without the additional assessment usage fees would have to be raised.

Judson said the POA's new marketing director, Ashley Wood, has developed an in-depth plan to let members know about the proposal.