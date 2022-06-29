Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week the Bella Vista Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week is Lily, a 3-year-old female lab/heeler mix. Lily is housebroken, has been spayed, is up to date on her vaccinations and has been microchipped. She is good with other dogs and cats. Her adoption fee is $60. For more information on Lily, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

