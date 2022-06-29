Pea Ridge Boots and Badges Blood Drive unites area first responders

First responders from Pea Ridge are uniting with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, for the 2nd Annual Pea Ridge Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive.

The blood drive will take place on Thursday, July 7 at First Baptist Church located in the Family Life Center, 1650 Slack Street in Pea Ridge. Blood drive hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The police and fire departments are having a friendly competition to see which side can recruit the most blood donors at this fun, family-friendly event. Everyone is encouraged to support their local first responders in the effort to save lives in your community.

Area leaders are in strong support of this event and have joined with CBCO to voice a unified message intended to save lives. "Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole provider of blood to our local hospitals. This means every drop of blood donated at the Boots and Badges event stays local. Your blood donation could very well save the life of a family member, friend, colleague, or neighbor. Please consider helping us make a difference in the northwest Arkansas community," said Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jared Powell.

"We ask everyone in Pea Ridge to support our community hospitals and donate blood at the Pea Ridge Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive. Your blood donation gives someone another chance at life. One day that someone could be a close relative, a college, a friend, a loved one -- or even you. Be a hero, a real hero in someone's life," said Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

All donors will receive a special Boots and Badges T-shirt, while supplies last. To ensure a smooth donation experience, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

Donors must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and may not have given blood in the past 56 days.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.