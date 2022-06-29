OPINION: Presence, assistance and care

Whenever there is a mass shooting or a major disaster, one of the first to respond usually is a chaplain. For some reason, you don't hear much about them, but I can guarantee they are there. Some law enforcement agencies and fire departments have eschewed the use of chaplains, apparently feeling that their own staff can do the job just as well, but that is questionable. Rather, I tend to think that there is an antiquated view of chaplains which suggests that they are really kind of like an auxiliary group, that since they are not truly law "enforcement" officers or trained fire fighters they must not be a true part of the agencies. Agencies that have utilized the services of chaplains know differently, and deeply appreciate them.

Although the media likes to keep anything religious in the background and out of sight, most chaplains are either first responders or emergency responders. For instance, all of the Benton County Sheriff's chaplains are emergency responders, and many of them have extensive training in ministering and caring for people during the crises in their lives. So, what do they do? Let me suggest three things.

First and foremost, chaplains bring the PRESENCE of God to the crisis environment. Yes, it is true that fully trained and endorsed chaplains are required to refrain from utilizing their religious background while dealing with people in crisis unless they are invited to do so by the people involved; but you would be surprised how quickly people begin to recognize the presence of God when they are in crisis. Regardless, chaplains bring the calming presence of God to a crisis situation even if they never mention God.

Chaplains are like pastors. They have been called by God to religious service, have been fully trained through college and graduate studies, and have been examined and set apart by their religious organizations to fulfill their religious obligations. The process is much greater than spending 13 weeks at a police academy or a fire department training facility. Although law enforcement agencies and fire departments may indeed provide some of the services provided by chaplains, their personnel cannot perform the presence ministry.

Secondly, chaplains provide ASSISTANCE to the suffering people during crises. To begin with, they are able to relieve the other professional people and allow them to do their jobs. The situation is normally chaotic during a crisis, and the chaplain may help those involved understand what is going on and why. What is the role of the EMS personnel? Why has a coroner been called? What is going to happen to the deceased? Why has law enforcement sealed off the entire area and are not allowing even grieving family members to approach their loved ones? The ability of a chaplain to bring a calming attitude to a crisis while helping those in need obtain the information they need is vital.

In addition, people in crisis often have special needs. Do some people need medical attention? What about housing needs? Are people on meds who now do not have any? Is there a need for food and clothing? These are basic needs, and all too often the people involved in the crisis do not have enough time to sit down with the grieving people and help them. Also, many law enforcement officers and fire fighters have no idea of how to handle grieving people? Crying and yelling scares them.

Lastly, chaplains also bring a CARING presence to people in crisis. I can say from personal experiences that too often people in crisis are strongly turned off by the attitudes of professionals doing their jobs. The feeling is "no one really cares" about us; they just care about making sure they are doing their jobs correctly. I have found this to be especially true following the aftermath of a tornado when people are not even allowed to go back into their homes. Since a chaplain also is a sworn member of law enforcement and fire departments, he or she often may be able to demonstrate a caring attitude in the midst of chaos.

When you observe a mass shooting, a tornado, a flood, or any other crisis, look around and see if there are any strange unidentified people in attendance. These may be chaplains, men and women who care and are there to help, even if the danger is still present.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.