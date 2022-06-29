OPINION: Platform, pin unite legislator, Miss Arkansas runner-up

This isn't a typical political column -- far from it.

But every once in a while, usually a legislative veteran, from all the down-and-dirty campaign against them, the dog-eat-dog committee fights and the out right partisan bickering over nothing -- a true compassionate act of kindness sneaks out into the public.

I admit I am privy to many of the "quiet room" conversations with members of both major political parties in our state. Many of the Democrats, as well as the Republicans, know I can be fair when they (no matter their political ilk) do something good, brave or necessary for Arkansas.

And when one of them selflessly reaches out as a caring individual when they could have just said, "No," to help a fellow Arkansan -- well it's time that story was told.

During one of her recent marathon weeks -- driving back and forth to Little Rock for legislative meetings -- a mutual friend called asking Charlene Fite if she would do a telephone interview with Callie Scherrey, of Greenwood, a contestant in the upcoming Miss Arkansas Pageant. This young lady needed some information on the state's laws and actions concerning child abuse.

Scherrey's platform is ending child abuse.

"Of course, I was glad to do so," Fite said in an interview.

"We arranged a time. Callie was delightful, asking many questions about my background, laws I've sponsored, and my winning the Percy Malone award for Child Advocate of 2022," Fite said.

It was just another call, another interesting person to meet and quite proud of the way this young lady (she's only 20) handled herself.

But it didn't end there.

"Callie texted me a thank you, and asked if I knew where she might purchase a pinwheel pin to wear at her interview in the Miss Arkansas competition," Fite said.

"I checked online, but didn't find exactly what I thought she needed."

The pinwheel is recognized as the symbol in the fight against child abuse.

"The CAC also didn't have the design I knew would be perfect on her dress. Someone had made the pin I have, and it's a soft, pretty (pinwheel) design. So, I bought a mailing package at the post office and mailed it to Greenwood to Callie," Fite said when prompted about the act of kindness.

"So, I've never been in a competition of this nature, but now my pinwheel has!" Fite said.

And the blue pinwheel pin appeared last week in pageant photos Miss Scherrey posted.

"The two-shaded blue pinwheel was on her white evening gown and it really shined," Fite said. "I was thrilled she wore that pin in the competition. And it is certainly her pin now."

Crowned the second runner-up in the Miss Arkansas competition, Scherrey had plenty to say.

"I simply only feel gratitude -- I spent the week with my favorite ladies. There were many laughs and heart to hearts. I danced my heart out and felt the most confidence in talent than ever before. My amazing crew was there to support me. I spoke about child advocacy and my love for this organization onstage and in an interview, pouring my heart out for the things I love! I'm praising God for all these things," Miss Scherrey said.

"I am walking away with around $10,650 in scholarships. This will finish paying for my BSN and help me continue my education. I was honored to be awarded the Sharon Evans Bale 'We are More' Award, the Confidently You Award, and the Medical Scholarship for Interview + GPA in addition to being the second runner-up."

Taking time out for a phone call, encouraging a smart young nursing student to speak out against child abuse and then trying to help her find just the right accessory for her evening gown competition to shine on one of the state's most beloved events.

That is why I can be proud of such legislators like State Rep. Charlene Fite, now in her sixth term in office, representing a portion of Washington County and Northwest Arkansas.

There are others out there among the 135 down in Little Rock who do great things on the local level too.

But many times, we only hear of the rascals and their mean, often suspect actions.

It is about time we had a good news column, don't you think?

• • •

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.