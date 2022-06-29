LETTER: Vacinnating babies to young adults a concern

My big concern is the vaccinating of babies to young adults.

A recent poll was done and shows the number of deaths and "injuries" from the vaccine have been under reported. I am one of the "injured," with disabling arthritis.

Vaccinating the young has no trials for long term results. I urge young parents to wait before inoculating their children. Children are the least vulnerable and outcomes are unknown at this time. For more information go to: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/cdc-insists-severe-reactions-covid-vaccines-rare-new-survey-proves-absolute-lie/

Julie Storm

Bella Vista