LETTER: Green yard waste

The city's Green Yard Waste Committee has been meeting for several months - while the committee continues its work, I wanted to give everyone some hints to make your life easier.

If building a new home, consider not planting grass - on my recent accessory structure, I planted clover - the first year there was some annual rye and weeds, but this year it is lush and beautiful and the bunnies love it - no mowing required. There are other low growing ground covers which could work also.

If you already have a grass lawn, note that it is much healthier for your lawn, if you do NOT collect the grass clippings, but let them stay on the grass. Better for your lawn and less work for you.

Leaves are also a problem, if you have a grass lawn mow over your leaves with a mulching mower and leave the leaf pieces on your lawn, they serve as great fertilizer and saves raking and disposing of the leaves. And no burning which causes air pollution. Of course, if you have a stone yard, you cannot mow your leaves.

It is easy to set up your own composting bin and many web sites that can assist with that.

Hope these hints help !

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista