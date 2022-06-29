LETTER: Dooley’s truth on guns

I have a simple solution to reduce gun violence: enforce the 20,000 gun laws that are already on the books in the United States. I could end this letter right there, but some readers may need a little more.

Contrary to popular belief, we already have background checks. The National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) was mandated by the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act of 1993, and was launched by the FBI on Nov. 30, 1998. When buying a firearm from a dealer, you must show identification and fill out ATF Form 4473. Your name and information is then called in to the NICS system, where the dealer will either be given the OK to sell you the firearm or be denied based on your legal status. Lying on Form 4473 is a felony punishable by up to ten year's imprisonment. Fugitives, illegal aliens, users of illegal drugs, persons institutionalized in a mental hospital or facility, convicted felons and individuals convicted of domestic violence are examples of "prohibited persons," those who may not legally own or possess firearms. One problem is that the laws concerning lying on Form 4473 are seldom enforced. Hunter Biden, for example, reportedly lied on Form 4473 in order to obtain a firearm unlawfully. He received no punishment, nor do most individuals who lie on the form.

Many guns used in crimes are not purchased to begin with. Instead, they are stolen. In a recent study involving a sample of juvenile inmates in four states, it was found that more than 50% had stolen a gun at least once in their lives and 24% had stolen their most recently obtained handgun. It was concluded that theft and burglary were the source of many guns acquired by the juveniles.

AR-15s and other sporting rifles are not "machine guns." Fully automatic firearms were severely restricted under the National Firearms Act of 1934. The AR-15 is the single most popular rifle in the United States, accounting for approximately 20% of all rifle sales. Even so, they are under-represented in crime, accounting for less than 3% of firearms used in crime.

"Red Flag Laws" are unconstitutional. The Fifth Amendment tells the federal government that no one shall be "deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law." The Fourteenth Amendment, ratified in 1868, uses the same eleven words, called the Due Process Clause, to describe a legal obligation of all states. You can't be punished for a crime you haven't committed.

I often hear people say that "we have to do something." I agree, but I suggest we do something that will actually work. Enforce the laws that are already on the books.

Kevin Dooley

Bella Vista