OPINION: Green thumbs: Some got ‘em, some don’t





I am a firm believer in the idea that when it comes to green thumbs, some people have them and some don't.

I'm talking green thumb, as in someone's ability to successfully grow flowers, bushes, trees, garden produce, etc.

I believe in that theory because I'm living it.

My name is Bennett, and I don't have a green thumb.

I was so close, though. My grandmother, who lived in Clarksville, was a multiple winner of the Yard of the Month contest sponsored by the local newspaper for the beautiful flowers and garden she produced every year.

In turn, my dad, who I'm convinced could stick a stick in the ground and grow it into something beautiful, inherited his green thumb from his award-winning mom.

His son, my brother, a horticulture major, also got the green thumb. His yard is a gorgeous array of flowers, succulents and native plants that make his yard look natural and comfortable, not uncomfortably formal.

But it apparently ends there. When it comes to green thumbs, mine is more of a gangrene thumb.

Normally one doesn't have to look too hard to see where I stand in the green thumb debate. But it's not because I'm not trying.

I owned a house in Harrison for several years and, each year, I tried to dress up the flower beds, but to no avail. Until one year when the stars aligned and the hostas around the tree in the front yard took off and the flowers in the bed in front of the porch grew strong and beautiful and tall and the pots on the porch were full and eye-catchingly gorgeous.

My dad stopped by for a visit during this heyday and, when it came time to sit down for a bite to eat, he was nowhere to be found.

We looked all through the house until we found him, outside, snapping photos of the flowers in their pots and beds.

Either he was so surprised he had to document the occasion for proof or he was proud of what he was seeing and wanted a photo of the yard to enjoy later, to make the moment last longer.

I'm thinking (and hoping!) it was the latter.

These days my current neighbors may be slipping over to my front yard for photos of my front bed.

When I moved into my current place in October, I had now idea what this flower bed right at my front door had in store. I kept looking at it trying to picture in my mind what I could try to turn it into -- beautiful flowers, low-growing bushes, maybe a water feature -- to turn it into the feature element it should be to make my yard look more comfortable and inviting.

I searched videos online. I watched yard makeover shows on television. I asked questions and sought out advice at local nurseries.

Then, as spring arrived, so did these little, tiny, cute flowers. I don't know if they were actually flowers or weeds but, either way, I didn't have the heart to cut them down or yank them out of the bed.

They started out small, petite and pretty. Now some are as big as my fist or, for you fans of a hearty southern breakfast, a cathead biscuit. They're big. And beautiful.

My front flower bed is bright with a wonderful array of vivid colors and I can't seem to bring myself to dig up the entire bed so I can implement one of the many suggestions I came across during my search for the best plan for my flower bed.

I'm glad I put off the bed remodel for now. I've enjoyed watching these flowers grow and bloom. I've watched bees and butterflies enjoy them, too. I even cut a few and put them in a vase to brighten up the inside of my place.

I don't know, maybe my colorful flower bed came about by mistake. Maybe it's just a bed full of weeds that happen to put off a pretty flower. Well, if they are weeds, then all of the sudden I look like the guy who is the pollinator friendly person, the neighborhood naturalist, Mr. Back to the Earth Guy.

Either way, I'm taking a lot of photos of the flowers in the bed to make the moment last -- and to prove that I may actually be blooming a green thumb.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.



