Fly Tyers Club changes location of meetings

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is changing the location of where it holds its weekly meetings. Due to the upcoming renovation of Riordan Hall, the Fly Tyers Club has announced its meetings are now being held at the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, which is located at the corner of Forest Hills Blvd. and Cooper Rd.

Meetings will continue to be held on Thursdays, with a social period beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the regular meeting at 10.

The meetings will be held in the church's lower level. Access to the meeting room is through the main doors of the church building.

More information can be found at the club's website: https://sites.google.com/view/bellavistaflytyersclub.

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 140 members. The club has been working to preserve the art of fly tying since 1975. The men and women of this club share a common interest in fishing (both warm and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout northwest Arkansas.