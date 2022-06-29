Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners June 21 were: Mabel Ashline, Roy Knafla and Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Newcomers are welcome. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners June 21 were: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second -- Don Knapp and Bill Schrnikau. Honorable mention -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples, but if anyone doesn't have a partner one will be found for you.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners June 21 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marj Shafer. Texas Canasta winners -- no score reported. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 22 were: Table 1 -- first, Andy Pilkerton; second, Alice Dickey.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners June 16 were: first, Marlene Kellogg; second, Wilda Werner; third, Deanna Smith. Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday & Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners June 16 were: North-South -- Dale Morrisett and Gary Stumbo; East-West -- Nancy and Dick Sherbondy

Winners June 21 were: North-South -- Dale Morrisett and John Frey; East-West -- Hilary Krueger and Nadine Duffy

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners June 10 were: Table 1 -- first, Lloyd Forsyth; second, Terry McClure. Table 2 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, George Fellers. High score -- Wayne Doyle

Winners June 17 were: Table 1-- first, George Fellers; second, Terry McClure. Table 2-- first, Lloyd Forsyth; second, Bill Schernikau. Table 3 -- first, Alan Akey; second, Wayne Doyle. High score -- George Fellers. The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]