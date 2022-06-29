Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, May 30

1:33 p.m. Police received a report of gunshots heard behind Bella Vista Fire Station 4. An officer reported that it was a Memorial Day celebration at Buckstone Cemetery.

Tuesday, May 31

9:32 a.m. Police received a report on Cheviot Place that someone was working on a dock behind their house and that the previous week someone tried to take a motor off an aluminum boat.

Wednesday, June 1

9:59 p.m. Police received a report on Radcliffe Drive that construction workers were still working.

Thursday, June 2

11:40 p.m. Police arrested Joshua W. Ritchie, 41, in connection with two warrants out of other agencies, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and furnishing prohibited articles during a traffic stop near Allen's.

Friday, June 3

9:37 a.m. Police received a report on Cheviot Lane that a vehicle was parked in someone's second driveway for the past two days and it left at night. Police made contact with the owner of the vehicle and learned they were working in the area on a cable system underground. Police made the owner aware of the violation.

Saturday, June 4

7:19 p.m. Police received a report at the Scotsdale Golf Course of two Dobermans off the leash on the golf course.

Sunday, June 5

9:22 a.m. Police received a report on Standish Lane that someone cut down one of the reporting person's trees in May and, in a separate incident, someone took the satellite off his roof within the past week.

Monday, June 6

10:57 p.m. Police received a report at Casey's General Store of a woman who was stranded. Police called Salvation Army in Bentonville to try to find her some shelter.

Tuesday, June 7

12:51 p.m. Police arrested Christopher Lloyd Murphy, 34, in connection with possession of an instrument of crime during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 southbound and Oldham.

11:56 p.m. Police arrested Lendall Shane Westbrook, 55, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Peach Orchard.

Wednesday, June 8

11:29 a.m. Police received a report on Dunsford Drive of an SUV parked on the road in a blind corner causing a safety issue.

Thursday, June 9

10:32 a.m. Police received a report on County Road of a little black lab mix with no collar in a kennel in someone's back yard.

Friday, June 10

7:25 p.m. Police arrested Nathan Don Thompson, 32, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Riordan.

Saturday, June 11

1:57 a.m. Police arrested Samuel Nathan Moses, 33, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71 North near Riordan.

10:19 p.m. Police arrested Charles Haring, 42, in connection with a possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants during a traffic stop at Highway 71 and Pinion.

Sunday, June 12

11:33 a.m. Police received a report on Brixton Lane that someone lost $4,500 to a scammer.

10:07 p.m. Police arrested Tanner Blade Austin, 23, in connection with driving while intoxicated, open container and having no insurance during a traffic stop on Ramsey.

Monday, June 13

12:09 a.m. Police arrested Ronnie Dale Hice, 60, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Hamstead.

12:15 p.m. Police arrested Misty Dawn Coker, 41, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 East and Hartford Lane.

Tuesday, June 14

8:37 p.m. Police arrested Edward Henry White, 53, in connection with open container, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at Glasgow and Mull Circle.

Wednesday, June 15

6:32 p.m. Police received a report on Brompton Drive that about 10 pounds of coolant was stolen from someone's air conditioning unit.

Thursday, June 16

4:07 p.m. Police received a report on Eleanor Lane that someone broke into the reporting person's shed.

Friday, June 17

7:11 a.m. Police received a report on Hampstead Circle that someone's vehicle was stolen during the night. Police discovered the vehicle had been repossessed.

Saturday, June 18

7:42 p.m. Police arrested Todd Allen Wang, 41, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at All In One.

Sunday, June 19

5:30 p.m. Police received a report on Kincardine Drive that someone who was out of town saw on their Ring doorbell camera that a silver SUV was parked in their driveway for a couple of hours.