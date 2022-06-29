Bella Vista mayor honored with award

The Arkansas Municipal League honored Mayor Peter Christie of Bella Vista with the Adrian L. White Municipal Leadership Award at its 88th Annual Convention held June 15-17. The award is presented to municipal officials who have served with distinction and dedication to their cities and the League's boards, councils, or committees for six years.

Christie, the second-ever mayor of Bella Vista, is currently serving his second term after winning the seat in the 2015 general election.

The award is named in honor of White, who was mayor of Pocahontas from 1967-74 and a former League president and vice president.

The League's 88th Convention was a hybrid event held in person at the Little Rock Marriott and Statehouse Convention Center along with an option for members to attend virtually. It featured a variety of sessions focusing on current events and timely programming covering a variety of topics important to municipalities for an audience of about 900 city and town officials and personnel.

The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for the municipalities of Arkansas. The League offers its programs and services to the 499 cities and towns in Arkansas and was created in 1934 to assist cities with information and representation in the public affairs of our state and nation. To find out more, visit arml.org.