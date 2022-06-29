Bella Vista Club News

Christian Women's Connection

The monthly Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at 26 Drummore Drive in Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 East Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The special feature is Susan Hacker, "One of a Kind Design Jewelry" and the speaker will be Desiree Smedley, "Desiree's Choices."

Brunch fee is $10 and reservations/cancellations are essential by noon Friday, July 8. For reservations/cancellations call Glenda at 479-366-7562, text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha at [email protected]

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30-5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door). CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. We invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204 or at www.perfectharmonybv.com and Facebook.

Bella Vista Honor Guard

The Bella Vista Honor Guard is looking for volunteers. With the increase in requests and special events, the Honor Guard may not be able to accommodate all events. Our Honor Guard can provide Military Honors at a funeral occurring within northwest Arkansas. A veteran's sendoff is demonstrating a nation's gratitude for the veteran's valor and service. Local funeral home directors can be contacted to initiate a request for military funeral honors for a deceased Veteran. Requests will need to include a proof of military service in the form of a DD-214 or Statement of Service. With additional volunteers, the Honor Guard can honor more requests. For more information, visit the Honor Guard's website at vetwallofhonor.org

Veteran's Wall of Honor

The mission of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, Bella Vista, is to honor and pay tribute to all veterans, living or deceased. The Wall of Honor provides a venue for special events; Flag Day, 9/11, Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day, etc. It helps to teach the important history of our great nation and provides a place for quiet time to reflect and a place for remembrances. Free tours of approximately half an hour of the beautiful Veterans Memorial honoring all veterans are being offered.

To schedule a free tour of the Veterans Wall of Honor contact the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas via [email protected] or call Julie at 479-696-8867 or or write to P. O. Box 3085, Bella Vista, AR. 72715.

• • •

