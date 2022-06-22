What Is It Revealed

Photo Xyta Lucas The reveal of last week's pictured item is one big mushroom and Linda Lloyd was the first person to email the correct guess to The Weekly Vista. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing.

By Terri OByrne