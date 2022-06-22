The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Touch of snow

by Bennett Horne | June 22, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
File photo This bike tower sculpture located in Bella Vista, one of three in Benton County that welcomes visitors to the entrances of the trail system, stands in bright contrast to the gray of a snowy day.

File photo This bike tower sculpture located in Bella Vista, one of three in Benton County that welcomes visitors to the entrances of the trail system, stands in bright contrast to the gray of a snowy day.

File photo This bike tower sculpture located in Bella Vista, one of three in Benton County that welcomes visitors to the entrances of the trail system, stands in bright contrast to the gray of a snowy day.

File photo This bike tower sculpture located in Bella Vista, one of three in Benton County that welcomes visitors to the entrances of the trail system, stands in bright contrast to the gray of a snowy day.

File photo A snow which fell in early 2022 painted a beautiful picture of the stage at Blowing Springs Park.

File photo A snow which fell in early 2022 painted a beautiful picture of the stage at Blowing Springs Park.

File photo A snow which fell in early 2022 painted a beautiful picture of the stage at Blowing Springs Park.

Bennett Horne

  photo  File photo A snow which fell in early 2022 painted a beautiful picture of the stage at Blowing Springs Park.
  

Print Headline: Touch of snow

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT