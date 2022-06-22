Touch of snow

File photo This bike tower sculpture located in Bella Vista, one of three in Benton County that welcomes visitors to the entrances of the trail system, stands in bright contrast to the gray of a snowy day.

File photo This bike tower sculpture located in Bella Vista, one of three in Benton County that welcomes visitors to the entrances of the trail system, stands in bright contrast to the gray of a snowy day.

File photo This bike tower sculpture located in Bella Vista, one of three in Benton County that welcomes visitors to the entrances of the trail system, stands in bright contrast to the gray of a snowy day.

File photo A snow which fell in early 2022 painted a beautiful picture of the stage at Blowing Springs Park.

File photo A snow which fell in early 2022 painted a beautiful picture of the stage at Blowing Springs Park.

File photo A snow which fell in early 2022 painted a beautiful picture of the stage at Blowing Springs Park.

Bennett Horne