The Weekly Vista obituaries for June 22, 2022

CSM (Retired) Luis Cantu

Funeral Mass for retired Command Sergeant Major Luis Cantu, 90, was held Wednesday, June 15, 2020 at Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, Ark., with Father Barnabas Maria Susai officiating. Rosary service was held prior to the funeral Mass. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Fayetteville, Ark., at the National Cemetery, under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home.

Command Sergeant Major Cantu died June 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Ben Bolt, Texas, on Aug. 2, 1931. He volunteered and entered the U.S. Army on Jan. 8, 1952, and retired Jan. 1, 1980. Three years into his service, he married Virginia Hinojosa, on June 3, 1955. Early years in his military service were as a Fire Direction Computer Specialist, and he later served two tours in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. Upon his military retirement, he obtained a degree in accounting, and worked as a Director of Corporate Accounting and Cost Accounting. A second retirement saw him volunteer many hours as a federal and state tax preparer at Fort Sill, Okla., helping active-duty military personnel, military retirees and widows.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Virginia; daughter, Irma Cantu Holasek (Carl) of Bella Vista; sons, Lionel (Paula) of Omaha, Ark., Norman (Jennifer) of Denison, Texas, Rene (Patricia) of Barstow, Calif.; and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo and Sara Cantu; and three brothers, Noe, Carlos, Ricardo Jr.

Stephen John Green

Stephen John Green, 68, died peacefully June 2, 2022, at his home in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born Dec. 29, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Leslie Chase and Martha Elliot Green. His early years were spent in Fort Worth, before his mom moved he and his brother to California and he graduated Antelope Valley High School. He joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department where he worked for several years. His next career move saw him obtain a top-level security clearance for the Lockheed-Martin Corporation in Burbank, Calif., where he performed high level security assignments, many of which are still classified to this day. He retired and eventually found his way to Bella Vista. His greatest pleasures were all things mechanical. He owned over 40 motorcycles during his life, volunteered his time with educating people on firearms to include building and repairing, turned average vehicles into show pieces, and he had a real interest for baking.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his special friend and brother-in-law, Dwane Midgett of Pine Bluff, Ark.

He is survived by his two daughers, Leilani Green (Jason) of Bella Vista, Kayla Green (life partner Anthony Carbajal); their mother, Barbara Green of California; his sister, Mary Green Midgett of Fruita, Colo.; and his brother, William Chase Green (Erin) of Midland, Texas.

A celebration of ife was held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, 2258 Forest Hills Drive Bella Vista, AR 72715

Lorraine M. Herman

Lorraine M. Herman, 86, of Rogers, Ark., died June 15, 2022, at Jamestown Health and Rehab.

She was born Oct. 17, 1935, to Emil and Gisella (Mang) Rehbein in Regina, Saskatchewan. She married Gerald L. Herman on Aug. 15, 1964. She was a dedicated and supportive pastor's wife, the secretary for the Office of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, Manitoba, Saskatchewan District, Regina, Saskatchewan, a children's choir leader, VBS Superintendent, Sunday school teacher, substitute organist and did in home childcare for 16 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Gerald; their daughters; Sarah (Karl) Altenburg, Fargo, N.D., Naomi (Lawrence) Keil, Anchorage, Alaska; and six grandchildren.

A columbarium placement will be at the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista, Ark., at a later date.

Duane Donald Pommerenke

Duane Donald Pommerenke, 87, Bentonville, Ark., died peacefully from natural causes on June 11, 2022.

He was born in Little Sauk, Minn., Jan. 22, 1935, to Donald and Evelyn (Hublon) Pommerenke. He graduated high school in 1953 and joined the military, Army division. He attended Dunwoody technical College and then began a career of over 40 years with the Coca - Cola Bottling Company. In 1997 he retired to Bella Vista, Ark. He was an avid golfer, bowler and enjoyed playing horseshoes with friends. He was spiritually active within the church and enjoyed playing cards and cheering on the Razorbacks in football and basketball.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, and brother. Jim.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Marilyn; daughter, Julie (Mike) Crank; son, Chris; stepdaughters, Karen (Dan) McGinn, Sandy (Don) Knudsen; and three grandchildren.

Celebration of life service will be held at First United Methodist Church 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista at 1 p.m. June 29, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. A private interment will be held at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Joyce W. Simon

Joyce W. Simon (aka Joyce Ann Westrater, Joyce W. Kiltz), died April 27, 2022, following a battle with Alzheimer's/dementia.

She was born April 7, 1932. She had a career as a teacher, became a mother and homemaker, co-created a successful string of eight preschools and went on to work for the welfare department. She happily retired and lived a full life quilting, reading, practicing yoga, and gardening. She grew up in Virginia, moved to New Jersey, Florida and Nebraska during her working years. She retired to Arkansas and finally moved to assisted living in North Carolina near family.

She is preceded in death by two husbands – Max B. Kiltz and Daniel J. Simon, Sr.; and four grandchildren – Max and Carlota Kiltz, Kale Simon and Dana Cackowski.

She is survived by all eleven children, their spouses, 24 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

A private scattering of ashes will take place along the Potomac.

Marilyn Lee Young

Marilyn Lee Young died Thursday, June 9, 2022.

She was born in Mattoon, Ill., on Feb. 23, 1935, to McNeill and Ruth (Frazer) Grantham. She graduated from Mattoon High School and Barnes Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, Mo. She worked as an RN in many different modalities culminating at Reeders Memorial Home in Boonsboro, Md., as Director of Nursing from where she retired. She traveled the U.S. enjoying retirement before settling in Bella Vista, Ark. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies including ceramics, knitting, sewing, dinner with friends and dancing. She lived in many different National Parks thanks to her husband's career in the National Park Service.

She is predeceased by son-in-law, John Ravenhorst; and granddaughter, Lucy Hardisty.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years; James 'J.D.' Young; daughters, Cari Ravenhorst and Laura Young; and three grandchildren.

