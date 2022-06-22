Sunset kayak tour, reptile rap highlight upcoming Hobbs State Park programs

ROGERS -- Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area has many interesting programs coming up on its schedule, from a peek to see what's living in Little Clifty Creek to a sunset kayak tour on Beaver Lake.

Some of the upcoming programs include:

• What Lives in Little Clifty Creek?

Park Interpreter Trish will lead an exploration of Little Clifty Creek along the Historic Van Winkle trail. We'll catch aquatic insects, snails, crawdads, and other creatures! Learn how they can tell us if the water is clean or polluted. Meet at the Historic Van Winkle Trailhead, and wear rubber boots or old tennis shoes for wading.

This free program is set for Saturday, June 25, from 1-2 p.m.

• Friends of Hobbs Speaker Series: Caterpillars and Their Defenses

Celebrate National Pollinator Week with Dr. Don Steinkraus, a Professor of Entomology at the University of Arkansas for 33 years, as he discusses caterpillar defenses including stinging spines, urticating hairs, chemical defenses, aposematism and camouflage, as well as the importance and beauty of caterpillars in the ecosystem. Meet in the Discovery Room at the visitor center.

This free program is scheduled for Sunday, June 26, from 2-3 p.m.

• Sunset Kayak Tour

Spend an evening paddling on Beaver Lake while guided by a park interpreter. We will learn the basics of paddling as we explore a calm area of Beaver Lake and take in the showstopper: the setting sun. Recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. Space is limited to 10 people. Bring a bottle of water, insect repellent, flashlight, and dress for the weather. Minimum age is 9. Registration and pre-payment required. Call (479) 789-5000 for more information and to register.

Participants are asked to meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center. This event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children age 9-12.

• Reptile Rap

Join Park Interpreter Chris for this fun and lively program, perfect for families with young children, as we learn about some reptiles of Hobbs State Park. Be ready for an up-close encounter with a live turtle and a snake, and we'll wrap up with the reptile rap!

Those attending this free program are asked to meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center. The program is set for Saturday, July 2, from 10-11 a.m.

Covid safety guidelines are in effect for guest and staff safety. For more information visit the park's website at arkansasstateparks.com/parks/hobbs-state-park-conservation-area.