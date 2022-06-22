Public Library offers many services to the community

The mission of the Bella Vista Public Library is to support the needs of the diverse Bella Vista community within a democratic society by providing public access to cultural, intellectual and recreational resources.

Along those lines the library, located just east of Town Center at 11 Dickens Place (the first street on the right off Lancashire Blvd.) provides many services to its patrons.

Some of those services include:

• Interlibrary loans, where library officials can order books from another library when possible.

• Print, copy and scan services where patrons can scan from a copier at the library to one of its public workstations for no charge and make copies -- black and white, color, single- and double-sided -- for a small charge.

• Internet access through one of six public access computers as well as free wi-fi.

• Assistance with E-readers from knowledgeable library staff in a one-on-one setting, including help in downloading e-books from the library's collection to an individual's mobile device.

Lyla Wylie is credited with founding the library in 1981 when she received permission from the Bella Vista Property Owners Association to form a Library Board of Trustees. The library was located in several locations throughout Bella Vista before the current 7,000-square-foot facility was built in 1996. In the summer of 2020, the expansion project, including study rooms, a new children's section and meeting spaces, was completed. The library existed as a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization until January 1, 2014, when it became a department of the city of Bella Vista.

The library receives help from two groups in particular. One is the Friends of the Library, a group of tireless supporters who raise money for library resources, services and special projects. Membership is $10 per year. Both donations and memberships are accepted throughout the year, with an annual membership drive held during the first quarter of each year.

The second organization is the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a repository for gifts for the perpetual maintenance of the facilities and grounds of the library and by providing financial support for educational programs, equipment and facility expansion. The Foundation meets every other month at 3:30 at the library. Most meetings are on the fourth Tuesday of the month, with the exception of November.

In January of 2014, the Foundation leased the library to the city to manage and maintain for the benefit of the people of Bella Vista. Ownership of the library was retained by the Foundation, making the Foundation fully responsible for any expansion to the building or grounds. In April of 2020, a 6.480 square foot expansion to the building was completed. The Foundation is currently working to expand the parking lot.

The library also features a used bookstore within the main building. Encore Bookstore, staffed by Friends of the Library members, is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and is closed on Sunday.

The library itself is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and is closed on Sunday.