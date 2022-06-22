POA part of Bella Vista’s unique history

Just ask anyone who has visited the Bella Vista Historical Museum and they can testify that Bella Vista has a unique history. Unlike other areas in the region, Bella Vista was a planned community with amenities ranging from a gun range to golf courses to man made lakes. Almost all the amenities were built by the developer, Cooper Communities, Inc.

The Bella Vista resort was founded by a Presbyterian minister, William S. Baker, and his wife in 1915. He built the first lake, Lake Bella Vista. Most of the other early amenities, including a golf course and a dance pavilion, did not survive.

The resort changed hands in 1916 and again in 1952 with a pool, lodges, dining rooms and eventually the Sunset Hotel added. In the early 1960's, John Cooper, Sr., was buying farmland north of the resort. Cooper had already developed Cherokee Village in northeastern Arkansas. Cherokee Village boasted golf courses, lakes, recreation centers and a water system.

Cooper also bought the old Bella Vista resort and retained the name for his new project, a retirement community. Only a few years later, the company started a similar project outside the city of Hot Springs.

During the development process, Cooper Communities brought dozens of potential new residents to town so they could see the community and start planning for retirement. The visitors got a tour of the area and the chance to use some of the amenities.

But John Cooper, Sr., never wanted to run the amenities, his grandson Neff Basore said in 2015. He always intended to give them away.

In 1965, the governing documents outlined the way Bella Vista would work. They were intentionally difficult to change, Basore explained, because they were designed to protect the amenities. Later, Cooper Communities would move its headquarters to Rogers and leave the day-to-day management of Bella Vista in the hands of a nonprofit that was created for that reason: the Bella Vista Village Property Owners Association.

The POA is run by a board of directors that is elected by the membership. The board employs a Chief Operating Officer who is also appointed as the president of the POA. Since January 2016, Tom Judson has filled that role.

Early on, John Cooper, Jr., was a director of Cherokee Village Development -- the company that would become Cooper Communities -- and the president of the BVVPOA. Other Cooper employees were also on the POA board at first, but slowly volunteers from the community took over those roles. Meanwhile, golf courses including the club houses and restaurants, pools and man made lakes were signed over to the POA.

Before the the city of Bella Vista was incorporated in 2006, the POA ran the fire department and helped pay for the sheriff's deputies that provided law enforcement. They arranged for trash service and built and maintained the roads. The assessments were stretched to cover not only operation of the amenities, but also many of the necessary municipal functions.

After incorporation, the POA turned over most of those municipal responsibilities with the exception of the water department, which is still owned and operated by the POA.

The governing documents are still in force and still almost impossible to change. After the city was incorporated, many residents expected the POA would no longer exist, but the governing documents said otherwise.

Currently POA amenities include seven man made lakes (Lake Bella Vista is not owned by the POA) with one sandy beach area; six golf courses along with the Tanyard Creek practice facility and a mini-golf course near Riordan Hall; a paved walking trail and disc golf course at Branchwood; dog parks, a softball field and a paved walking trail at Loch Lomond Park; two outdoor pool complexes and one indoor pool; a gun range complex; three fitness centers; the tennis center and pickle ball courts in two locations; the campground and park at Blowing Springs; two full service restaurants along with pubs, snack bars and one outdoor beer garden; and over 40 miles of mountain bike trails.

Although there are some small areas that were never brought into the POA, most of the homes inside city limits and a few outside city limits are part of the POA. When a new resident buys a home that is part of the POA, they automatically become members and are responsible for annual assessment fees.

POA members who choose to purchase a photo ID have free access to many amenities and a discounted price for the amenities that require a user fee.