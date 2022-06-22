POA newsletter: Sinkhole filled

According to the Bella Vista Property Owners Association's weekly newsletter that was sent out on Friday, June 17, the sinkhole at Lake Ann was filled on Wednesday, June 8.

At the time, the lake was down 30 inches, which was six inches more than was previously anticipated to accommodate expected rain. The area did not get the rain that was forecasted, so the return to normal pool has been slower than expected. Lake Ann, at this point, is rising at a rate of half an inch per day.

The newsletter noted there is still some additional work to do as the lake rises. The boat ramp is open, but extreme caution is advised when launching boats. The ramp ends in a drop off that could cause damage to boat trailers. A sign is now in place marking the end of the ramp.